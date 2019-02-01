M’sia opposition MPs walk out of parliament after one of them calls Lim Guan Eng a ‘sissy’

Barely a week after Members of Parliament (MPs) in Malaysia used the word “bodoh” on one another in the lower house of parliament, another shouting match took place between the opposition MPs and the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers.

Advertisement

And this time, the term “pondan” was used, which means “sissy” and is a derogatory Malay slur hurled at transvestites and effeminate men.

Opposition MP raised issue with open tender system

According to Bernama, the incident started during a debate on a Bill tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to request a total of RM4.1 billion (S$1.3 billion) from the Consolidated Fund for additional expenditure.

Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Sharry, who is also a member of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), first raised his concern that the open tender system threatened the livelihoods of Bumiputera contractors as it was open to all races.

Lim then rejected the claim, saying that the open tender system was not open to all contractors, and that it only allows the best Bumiputera contractors to be chosen.

He said:

“The Pengkalan Chepa MP is playing on sentiments, this is not true.”

Advertisement

“Not a pondan” like Lim

Subsequently, while Lim was winding up the debate, Ahmad Marzuk interrupted him.

Raising his smartphone, Ahmad said he wanted to show Lim the evidence that Bumiputera contracts were given out to all races.

However, Lim told Ahmad to do that outside parliament after the session was over.

According to The Star, Ahmad then said:

“I’m ‘anak jantan‘ (masculine) and not a ‘pondan‘ (sissy) like the Bagan MP.”

Advertisement

Booted from parliament

Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon then ordered the PAS MP to retract the word, but he refused to do so.

According to Malay Mail, Ahmad said:

“I did not call him a “pondan” but I said he is like a “pondan”. I will retract my statement if the minister allows me to present my evidence. I am a real man and not a…”

He did not finish his last sentence.

He was eventually booted from parliament in accordance with Article 44 (2) of the Standing Orders, reported Bernama.

Advertisement

Opposition MPs staged walkout

Thereafter, PAS members walked out of parliament as an act of protest.

But when Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs remained seated, Human Resource Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar egged them on to leave the lower house.

According to Malay Mail, he said:

“Eh? Why isn’t UMNO showing any solidarity? I thought they’re already a family.”

The UMNO members then stood up and left.

Advertisement

Last comeback

However, before leaving, BN member and Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman gave a last comeback:

“Selamat bersidang pondan-pondan (Happy meeting, sissies).”

Mohd Rashid later suspended Ahmad from parliament for two days.

The policy stage of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2018) 2019 was passed without incident in the end.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters outside the parliament, Ahmad said he was baffled as to why Lim did not let him provide the evidence during the debate, according to The Star.

He said:

“Parliamentary debates are being watched by the world. People are observing whether our facts are accurate or not. Therefore, the right word to use here is “tak jantan” (not man enough)… When a minister does not want to give an explanation, this means that he is afraid. Being afraid isn’t a manly trait. As a man, we fight and are brave because we speak based on facts.”

Top image via KiniTV/YouTube