Ex-M’sia PM Najib trial for corruption & money-laundering finally starts

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will finally go on trial on April 3 for his involvement in a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal.

According to AFP, this is the first of several trials that Najib will face over his alleged participation in the plundering of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

What is 1MDB?

1MDB was established as a sovereign wealth fund with the purpose of strategically developing the Malaysian economy.

Najib is accused of pocketing over S$921.81 million (RM2.78 billion) from 1MDB.

He has denied any wrongdoing according to the BBC.

Najib’s charges

The Malay Mail reported that Najib will face seven charges in the first trial over a sum of RM42 million (S$13.94 million) allegedly transferred from 1MDB unit SRC International to Najib’s personal bank account.

Of these seven charges, Najib is accused of

Three counts of criminal breach of trust

One count of abuse of power

Three counts of money-laundering

In total, Najib will be facing trials for 42 different charges.

Initial investigation

The BBC reported that after being set up in 2009, questions were raised about the activities of 1MDB in 2015 after it missed payments owed to banks and bondholders.

An investigation by the US uncovered that an individual described as “Malaysian Official 1” had allegedly received S$921.81 million (RM2.78 billion) from 1MDB.

Najib was later confirmed to be “Malaysian Official 1”.

While he was still Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib was cleared of all wrongdoing by Malaysian investigations.

Loss of power

The scandal did, however, lead to Najib’s unexpected downfall at the 2018 elections, where — amidst public outrage — he was defeated by former boss and mentor Mahathir Mohamad.

It spelt the end of a six-decade-long reign for Najib’s coalition Barisan Nasional.

The new Pakatan Harapan government then proceeded to reopen investigations into 1MDB.

Top image from Najib Razak Facebook