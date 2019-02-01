M’sia says foreign vehicles with unpaid fines will be & won’t be denied entry

Singapore has started denying entry to all foreign motorists with outstanding fines as of April 1, 2019.

This has resulted in congestion for Malaysians at the Causeway and Tuas Checkpoint.

Malaysia thinking of doing likewise

And it appears Malaysia is considering doing the same to match Singapore’s move.

At least, that was the initial message Malaysia sent out.

What’s going on?

Initially, on April 3, Bukit Aman Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias was quoted as saying that Malaysian police are planning to discuss with the Road Transport Department about matching Singapore’s move, The Star reported.

The Star highlighted that Azisman’s remarks had been given in an interview to Utu­san Malaysia.

Azisman said: “We will discuss with the Road Transport Department to take a similar measure and find an approach for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia.”

Conflicting messages

Subsequently, the same day saw the Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun tell The Star that there had been no instruction yet from the government to blacklist and deny entry to foreign motorists that had not paid their outstanding fines.

Fuzi stated: “Our operation to identity traffic offenders, including foreigners, is routine and on-going from time to time.”

When asked for his perspective on Singapore’s ruling, Fuzi replied: “We don’t interfere with Singapore’s ruling as it is their prerogative.”

Malaysian MP says move is a sign that relations between countries are poor

Singapore’s move has been panned by one Malaysian politician, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who said on March 30 it was a sign that bilateral relations between both countries are not on good terms.

Hassan said the move caused a lot of inconvenience to the thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore and commuting between both countries daily.

He had also urged Singapore to discuss the matter with Malaysia before imposing the move unilaterally.

More details on how the move has affected traffic at the Causeway and Tuas Checkpoint

