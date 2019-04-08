fbpx

Back
﻿

Heavy rain & lack of ILS prevents M’sia Firefly plane from landing at Seletar Airport

Passengers were forced to travel from Johor to Singapore by land following the flight diversion.

Sulaiman Daud | April 30, 05:50 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A Malaysian Firefly flight from Subang Airport in Selangor to Seletar Airport in Singapore was forced to divert its course due to heavy rain and low visibility, The Straits Times reported on April 30.

Pilots are required to land their planes relying on just their vision due to the lack of the instrument-based landing procedures at Seletar Airport.

Malaysia previously objected to the introduction of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to Seletar Airport.

Safety first

The Firefly plane was diverted to Senai Airport in Johor instead, and arrangements were made to transport the passengers to Singapore by land.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian airline who spoke to ST confirmed the diversion and said safety was key.

The passengers who were waiting to fly to Subang on the return flight were diverted to a Malaysian Airlines flight at Changi Airport instead, with Changi Airport Group assisting in transportation.

Firefly requested ILS at Seletar Airport

Back in December 2018, Singapore announced that it would the introduce Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Seletar Airport, which was supposed to come into effect in January 2019.

This was to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic, and done at the request of Firefly itself.

But Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke was against this development.

Loke said the ILS would allegedly stunt development around the Pasir Gudang industrial district in Johor by imposing height restrictions on buildings and affecting port activities.

But Singapore’s Ministry of Transport refuted this.

It said that the ILS procedures were in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation guidelines, existing bilateral agreements, and do not impact the development of Pasir Gudang.

In April 2019, then-Chief Minister Osman Sapian of Johor announced that the factories and industrial zone of Pasir Gudang might be relocated to different areas of the state.

Waiting for GPS to be introduced

On April 6, Loke and Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan released a joint statement that included the announcement that Singapore would withdraw the ILS from Seletar Airport.

This was done in the spirit of “bilateral cooperation.”

During a joint press conference on April 8, according to CNA, it was announced that a GPS-based instrument approach would be introduced instead.

However, it will take some time for implementation.

With both ILS and GPS, a series of predetermined manoeuvres is flown under the guidance of instrument systems as an aircraft approaches an airport, ST reported.

Related stories:

Malaysian budget carrier Firefly to resume flights to Singapore on April 21, 2019

M’sian Transport Minister wants to take back control of Johor airspace. MOT responds.

Top image from Maafsebut Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Short film about HDB flats portrays them as same same, but different. And vital.

HDBs put the heart in heartlands.

April 30, 05:43 pm

A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog back in stock at Jewel Changi Airport again

The stocks came back fast.

April 30, 04:51 pm

Sherpa gives oxygen to stranded S'pore-based doctor in Himalayas, suffers frostbite & spinal injuries

The Sherpa had given the doctor his only cylinder of oxygen for his survival.

April 30, 04:26 pm

Cafe owner in The Philippines replaces plastic straws with biodegradable ones made from palm leaves

Good effort.

April 30, 04:16 pm

People are taking really nice photos at Marina South Pier & it's not even on Instagram

Fun.

April 30, 04:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close