M’sian budget carrier Firefly to resume flights to S’pore with two trips a day

Malaysian budget airline Firefly will resume its flights to Singapore from April 21 with two trips a day from April 22 to 28.

Advertisement

Subsequently, there will be six flights daily between Subang and Seletar Airports, according to a statement released on Friday, April 12.

The statement read: “The schedule takes into account stringent safety measures that are in compliance with the technical requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.”

Tickets available for sale from April 12

Tickets will be available for purchase from April 12 via its website, mobile app, or call centre at 03-7845 4543.

Advertisement

Firefly’s Chief executive officer Philip See said “it is important for business, for connecting family and friends, and for tourism” to resume the Singapore flights.

He said the new schedule, as well as other “service enhancements”, will be progressively rolled out over the coming months.

Firefly’s Singapore flights suspended in Dec. 2018

Previously, Firefly suspended its flights to Singapore in December last year after it was unable to obtain approval from Malaysia’s aviation regulator to move its operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

Before the suspension, Firefly offered 20 daily flights between Singapore and Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan.

Advertisement

Singapore & Malaysia agreed to work together

On April 8, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to work together to develop GPS-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport.

The procedures will replace the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures that were withdrawn on April 5.

Malaysia, on its part, indefinitely suspended its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang.

A high-level committee was also set up to review the existing airspace arrangement approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Advertisement

Top image via Travip Flight Review/YouTube