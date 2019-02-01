fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian budget carrier Firefly to resume flights to S’pore with two trips a day

The number of flights between Singapore and Subang will be increased to six subsequently.

Kayla Wong | April 13, 10:05 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Malaysian budget airline Firefly will resume its flights to Singapore from April 21 with two trips a day from April 22 to 28.

Malaysian budget carrier Firefly to resume flights to Singapore on April 21, 2019

Subsequently, there will be six flights daily between Subang and Seletar Airports, according to a statement released on Friday, April 12.

The statement read: “The schedule takes into account stringent safety measures that are in compliance with the technical requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.”

Tickets available for sale from April 12

Tickets will be available for purchase from April 12 via its website, mobile app, or call centre at 03-7845 4543.

Firefly’s Chief executive officer Philip See said “it is important for business, for connecting family and friends, and for tourism” to resume the Singapore flights.

He said the new schedule, as well as other “service enhancements”, will be progressively rolled out over the coming months.

Firefly’s Singapore flights suspended in Dec. 2018

Previously, Firefly suspended its flights to Singapore in December last year after it was unable to obtain approval from Malaysia’s aviation regulator to move its operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

Before the suspension, Firefly offered 20 daily flights between Singapore and Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan.

Singapore & Malaysia agreed to work together

On April 8, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to work together to develop GPS-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport.

The procedures will replace the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures that were withdrawn on April 5.

Malaysia, on its part, indefinitely suspended its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang.

A high-level committee was also set up to review the existing airspace arrangement approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Top image via Travip Flight Review/YouTube

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 1300s S’pore, “pirates” robbed passing ships & slaughtered their men in our waters

Exciting times.

April 13, 10:00 am

IBM Tampines plant shutting down, all workers retrenched

The facility opened nine years ago.

April 13, 01:51 am

Bull actually still lost in Lim Chu Kang

Cock and bull story of 2019.

April 13, 01:17 am

M'sia negotiates to pay less for smaller scale China-backed East Coast Rail Link project

The savings are reportedly enough to build two more Petronas Twin Towers.

April 13, 12:42 am

Driver shares how GrabShare riders play cheat to avoid sharing trips in S'pore

Such riders deprive Grab drivers of income.

April 13, 12:15 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close