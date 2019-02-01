S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport

Old Chang Kee at Jewel Changi Airport has released a series of puffs available only at the outlet, and for a limited period to boot.

Named “Flavours of the World”, the series features five different puffs inspired by the flavours of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Here’s a closer look at the puffs.

1) Mala Chicken’O – China

There are Mala Sichuan spices and chicken chunks inside the pastry.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

2) HK BBQ Chicken’O – Hong Kong

Char Siew (BBQ pork) sauce, but with chicken.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

3) Teriyaki Chicken’O – Japan

Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

4) Chili Crab’O – Singapore

A returning item, the chilli crab puff comes with real crab meat.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

5) Kaya Butter Puff – Singapore

Inspired by kaya toast, this item is made with buttery crust filled with kaya butter.

S$1.40/piece, S$2.50/two pieces

Address:

Jewel Changi Airport

78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666

#B2 -247

Opening Hours: 24/7