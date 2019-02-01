fbpx

S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport

A whole new world.

Mandy How | April 21, 02:19 pm

Upsurge

Old Chang Kee at Jewel Changi Airport has released a series of puffs available only at the outlet, and for a limited period to boot.

Named “Flavours of the World”,  the series features five different puffs inspired by the flavours of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore
Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

Here’s a closer look at the puffs.

1) Mala Chicken’O – China

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

There are Mala Sichuan spices and chicken chunks inside the pastry.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

2) HK BBQ Chicken’O – Hong Kong

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

Char Siew (BBQ pork) sauce, but with chicken.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

3) Teriyaki Chicken’O – Japan

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

4) Chili Crab’O – Singapore

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

A returning item, the chilli crab puff comes with real crab meat.

S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces

5) Kaya Butter Puff – Singapore

Photo via Old Chang Kee Singapore

Inspired by kaya toast, this item is made with buttery crust filled with kaya butter.

S$1.40/piece, S$2.50/two pieces

Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666
#B2 -247

Opening Hours: 24/7

