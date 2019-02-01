S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport
A whole new world.
Old Chang Kee at Jewel Changi Airport has released a series of puffs available only at the outlet, and for a limited period to boot.
Named “Flavours of the World”, the series features five different puffs inspired by the flavours of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.
Here’s a closer look at the puffs.
1) Mala Chicken’O – China
There are Mala Sichuan spices and chicken chunks inside the pastry.
S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces
2) HK BBQ Chicken’O – Hong Kong
Char Siew (BBQ pork) sauce, but with chicken.
S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces
3) Teriyaki Chicken’O – Japan
Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce.
S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces
4) Chili Crab’O – Singapore
A returning item, the chilli crab puff comes with real crab meat.
S$2.00/piece, S$3.50/two pieces
5) Kaya Butter Puff – Singapore
Inspired by kaya toast, this item is made with buttery crust filled with kaya butter.
S$1.40/piece, S$2.50/two pieces
Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666
#B2 -247
Opening Hours: 24/7
