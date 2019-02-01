Mahathir says M’sians are nice people, wonders why more American tourists don’t come to M’sia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that while Malaysia receives many American investors to the country, not too many American tourists do the same “for some reason or another”, reported The Star.

And this made him “wonder why”, seeing as how Malaysians are “nice people”.

Americans fly to Singapore, but not Malaysia?

Speaking at the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce luncheon held on Thursday, April 18, Mahathir said that American tourists “fly to Singapore, but not to Malaysia”.

He then told investors at the event to encourage their fellow Americans to visit Malaysia.

U.S. issues travel advisory against Malaysia

Mahathir also spoke out against a travel advisory issued by the United States (U.S.) State Department on April 9, which placed Malaysia on the “K” list.

Countries tagged with a “K” indicator are those deemed to carry “risks of kidnapping and hostage taking by criminal and terrorist actors”.

There are 35 countries on the “K” list. They include Bangladesh, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan.

For Malaysia, the categorisation was due to concerns over the threat of kidnappings.

Here’s what the travel advisory says:

“There is a threat of kidnappings-for-ransom from both terrorist and criminal groups. These groups may attack with little to no warning, targeting coastal resorts, island resorts, and boats ferrying tourists to resort islands. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in eastern Sabah as U.S. government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to parts of eastern Sabah.”

Malaysia is “safe”

Mahathir said the travel advisory against visiting Malaysia is not necessary, as Malaysia is a “safe nation”.

“I am quite sure you can come here for dinner, or lunch, and you feel quite safe, but in some countries, even as you are praying, they can kill you,” he said.

The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned U.S. ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir on Wednesday, April 17, to explain her government’s reasons behind its decision, The Star reported.

Acting secretary-general Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin had also handed her a protest note that expressed the Malaysian government’s objection to the travel advisory.

Hoping for more tourists

Apart from questioning the travel advisory, Mahathir also shared his hopes to see more Chinese tourists in the future.

That is, if the visa process was sped up.

He added that the country is targeting at least 30 million tourists from China by 2020.

Mahathir also touched on the benefits of a third bridge between Singapore and Malaysia should the latter be able to “persuade” Singapore to build it.

Previously, in August 2018, Mahathir said there was “already some plan” to build a third link.

However, a spokesperson from Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said in response to media queries at that time that Singapore had not received “any official proposal or communications from Malaysia regarding a third link between Singapore and Malaysia”.

