Loud sounds heard in Orchard, Bukit Timah: Police investigating, nothing incriminating found

Loud sounds were reportedly heard at various areas in Singapore, chiefly in the vicinity of Orchard and Bukit Timah.

In an updated statement on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, the police said it has found “nothing incriminating”, with “no abnormalities or injuries reported”:

In comments on the post, users said they thought it was thunder or explosions:

Others reported feeling vibrations or hearing sounds in various locations:

Meanwhile, the police has requested anyone with further information to contact them at their hotline (1800-255-0000), online via http://police.gov.sg/iwitness or the SGSecure app.

All information submitted will be kept confidential.

Top photo via SPF Facebook page