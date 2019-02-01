Loud sounds heard around S’pore ‘could be’ detonation activities in Southern Islands: Police

After roughly 12 hours, the Singapore Police appear to have come to a conclusion over what caused the loud sounds heard at various parts of the island after 11am on Saturday: detonation activities on the Southern Islands.

Advertisement

In a final update to their Facebook post first put up in response to reports of people who heard loud sounds initially in Orchard and Bukit Timah areas, the police said it has “verified” with the Ministry of Defence and “ascertained” that the sounds heard “could be related” to planned detonation activities at the islands, which took place between 11:45am and 1:30pm.

It also advised the public not to be alarmed by the noises they heard.

Here’s their full update:

“Final update: The Police have verified with MINDEF and ascertained that the loud sounds heard this morning could be related to planned detonation activities carried out by the SAF at the Southern Islands that started at 11.45am and ended at 1.30pm. The public are advised not to be alarmed.”

3 updates over 12 hours

Over the 12-hour period on Saturday from the time the noises were first reported, police initially said in a tersely-worded statement it was “determining the cause” of the sounds.

“The Police have been alerted to several reports of various loud sounds heard at approximately 11.30am at various locations at Orchard and Bukit Timah. We are in the midst of determining the cause of the loud sounds.”

About an hour later, it added an update that said it found no abnormalities or injuries around the island or where reports of loud sounds came from:

“Update 1: The Police have conducted checks on the ground and nothing incriminating has been found. There have been no abnormalities and injuries reported.”

Advertisement

Perhaps one thing to be thankful for is not too many Singaporeans seemed to have panicked over the situation, with some even posting Avengers jokes in comments on the post:

Advertisement

Phew.

Top photo: Screenshot via Google Maps satellite imagery