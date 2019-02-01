S’porean pastor recounts how his naughty insensitive taunting of Muslim classmate turned into 52-year friendship

Besides being naughty, smelling like saliva and constantly drenched in perspiration, children are an agglomeration of noise and unfiltered bursts of kinetic energy.

Advertisement

Which means they can also be really nasty to one another.

A lifelong lesson

A Chinese Singaporean pastor, Leslie Quahe, has put up a Facebook post recounting his experience as a 10-year-old, who was probably all that described above and more, as he was also once blatantly insensitive to his classmate, a Muslim boy.

After one particular nasty name-calling incident that saw Quahe get physical with his classmate, both sets of parents were called in to meet with the school principal.

Quahe’s father was prepared to give his son a good seeing-to, but the Muslim boy’s mother had other plans: Reform the Chinese boy with kindness and tolerance, and a good does of understanding — by inviting him to their home every day.

Fast forward 52 years later, the Chinese boy is now a pastor and lifelong friends with the Muslim boy he once called a “black boy”.

Quahe’s post is a tribute to those who recently lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as in Sri Lanka, where religion was used in the name of revolution.

Advertisement

You can see his full post below:

Advertisement

Full post: