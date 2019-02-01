fbpx

S’porean pastor recounts how his naughty insensitive taunting of Muslim classmate turned into 52-year friendship

Reformed with kindness.

Belmont Lay | April 27, 04:55 pm

Upsurge

Besides being naughty, smelling like saliva and constantly drenched in perspiration, children are an agglomeration of noise and unfiltered bursts of kinetic energy.

Which means they can also be really nasty to one another.

A lifelong lesson

A Chinese Singaporean pastor, Leslie Quahe, has put up a Facebook post recounting his experience as a 10-year-old, who was probably all that described above and more, as he was also once blatantly insensitive to his classmate, a Muslim boy.

After one particular nasty name-calling incident that saw Quahe get physical with his classmate, both sets of parents were called in to meet with the school principal.

Quahe’s father was prepared to give his son a good seeing-to, but the Muslim boy’s mother had other plans: Reform the Chinese boy with kindness and tolerance, and a good does of understanding — by inviting him to their home every day.

Fast forward 52 years later, the Chinese boy is now a pastor and lifelong friends with the Muslim boy he once called a “black boy”.

Quahe’s post is a tribute to those who recently lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as in Sri Lanka, where religion was used in the name of revolution.

You can see his full post below:

Full post:

When I was 10 I ignorantly called my classmate a ‘black Boy’. Unhappy at being chastised by our teacher I proceeded to punch him during recess to exact my own ‘justice’. Our parents were summoned to the Principal’s office. My father walked in and offered an immediate apology with the assurance he would make me ‘pay’ for my unwarranted indiscretion. My friend’s mother responded with the request that in lieu of pain she should be allowed to take me to her home everyday to have lunch, do homework and play with my friend. I have never forgotten her summary, “We must make them friends and not allow them to be enemies”. I spent many memorable and happy days with them. I sat in on lessons on the Quran. Ever since then we have been blessed with a lifelong friendship spanning 52 years now. To this day, I a pastor, am welcomed in this home as family. We can live and embrace one another if we teach our children to be friends and not enemies.

Dedicated to all who have suffered in Christchurch and Sri Lanka with the prayer that parents will see this as an opportunity to make our children friends.

