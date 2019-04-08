Lee Wei Ling claims lawyer Kwa Kim Li lying about not being involved in late Lee Kuan Yew’s 2013 will

Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has published a new Facebook post on April 30, 2019.

Accusation levelled against lawyer

She is accusing the lawyer Kwa Kim Li of lying.

This was after Kwa denied being involved in the events that led to Lee Kuan Yew’s 2013 will.

“Kwa Kim Li (KKL) of Lee & Lee has denied involvement in the events that led to this 2013 will,” Lee Wei Ling wrote.

“KKL has been lying. She has also breached her duties to her client, my father.”

Email as evidence

To show Kwa’s alleged involvement, Lee Wei Ling attached a photo of an e-mail supposedly sent by Kwa to the late Lee Kuan Yew on Dec. 12, 2013.

In it, Kwa appears to tell Lee Kuan Yew, whom she addresses as “Uncle Harry”, that she will be preparing a codicil to reflect their discussed amendments to his will and would need his signature on it.

A codicil is an addition or supplement that explains, modifies, or revokes a will or part of one.

The late Lee Kuan Yew’s English name was “Harry”, which was what his close friends and family would call him, according to his memoirs’ From Third World to First.

Email about contents of will

The changes stated in the e-mail entail Lee Wei Ling going from having one share more than her brothers in Lee Kuan Yew’s “total estate” to having “equal shares” divided among the three siblings.

Lee Wei Ling having one more share was reflected in Lee Kuan Yew’s will dated Nov. 2, 2012.

More evidence

Lee Wei Ling also wrote that she had “more” evidence of the alleged communication between Kwa and Lee Kuan Yew.

Lee Wei Ling wrote: “From late November 2013 all the way till Friday 13 December 2013, my father had had discussions and exchanged e-mails with KKL of Lee & Lee on what he wanted in his will… The will my father signed on Tuesday 17 December 2013 reflected these prior discussions with his lawyer KKL.”

The key changes to the will have been documented by the media.

Fresh salvo fired

Lee Wei Ling’s Facebook post started with a salvo fired at Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong — her elder brother.

Lee Wei Ling, 64, accused her “dishonourable” brother, PM Lee, of repeatedly alleging that their sister-in-law Lee Suet Fern had “prepared and somehow got our father to sign a will in December 2013”.

Lee Suet Fern is the wife of Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Loong.

Lee Hsien Yang is the youngest amongst the three siblings.

Lee Suet Fern is due to face a disciplinary tribunal convened by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for her alleged role in drafting Lee Kuan Yew’s final will, which presented a conflict of interest as her spouse stood to gain from the changes.

Lee Hsien Yang has publicly denied that his wife was ever Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer.

