S’pore man convicted for getting girlfriend’s father to deliver bag filled with drugs without telling him

A man was convicted after he got his girlfriend’s father to deliver a laptop bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This was reported by Lianhe Wanbao on Apr. 17, 2019.

Delivered bag for daughter’s boyfriend

According to the report, the father’s first encounter with his daughter’s boyfriend, was in February 2017. The boyfriend would visit his home several times a month and spend the night there.

At around 11pm on April 14, 2017, the man noticed his daughter having an argument with her boyfriend.

The father approached them, but was told to stay out of their affairs. It was at this point that the daughter’s boyfriend asked him to deliver a laptop bag to another person at Banda Street.

The father claimed that he agreed to do so only because he saw a laptop when he peeked inside the bag.

When the father reached Banda Street, he was approached by two policemen on patrol who requested to inspect the bag.

When the father opened the bag, he discovered drug paraphernalia. Out of fear, the man hit one of the officers in the face and fled the scene. However, he was subsequently arrested.

Daughter and boyfriend knew about bag’s contents

Following police investigations, the bag was found to have contained drug paraphernalia as well as five different types of controlled drugs, including ice and ketamine.

The daughter was aware of the bag’s contents, but she did not tell her father about it beforehand.

According to the Wanbao report, she asked her boyfriend why he was unwilling to make the delivery himself. He said that he was being watched by the authorities.

After her older brother notified her about her father’s arrest, the girl switched off her phone and fled with her boyfriend, Wanbao reported.

Both of them were arrested several months later on July 27, 2017 at a community centre in Yishun.

On top of being convicted on five counts of drug trafficking, the boyfriend was also convicted on another three charges, including drug consumption and failing to provide a urine sample for drug testing.

Later, it emerged that the boyfriend had been previously jailed for past offences including drug consumption, drug trafficking, stealing, deliberately causing harm, and criminal intimidation. Therefore, the judge deemed it necessary to give him a heavier penalty.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 years imprisonment and given 24 strokes of the cane.

Top photo via Google Streetview.