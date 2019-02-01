fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore taxi driver allegedly beats red light, hits 2 pedestrians causing their heads to hit the ground

The ambulance arrived within 10 minutes.

Mandy How | April 13, 04:27 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On April 13, 2019, Facebook user Cassendra Tay shared an incident involving a taxi driver who allegedly beat the red light and severely injured two pedestrians who were crossing the road.

The incident occurred near Jurong Point Shopping Centre.

Flew from the impact

According to Tay, the driver did not stop even though the traffic lights were red.

This allegedly resulted in two pedestrians flying sideways from the impact and hitting their heads on the road.

The casualties could be seen bleeding from their heads, and were unable to move or respond much, Tay wrote.

As some attended to the pedestrians, other passers-by offered their help with tissues and umbrellas, as well as picked up the groceries that were strewn around the scene.

The ambulance arrived within 10 minutes:

Tay also uploaded a photograph of a taxi at the scene: 

Tay ended her post by asking road-users to be careful and wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

Original post:

Top image via Cassendra Tay/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shake Shack S'pore's full menu & prices, burger from S$7.50

Not too bad.

April 13, 03:52 pm

Osman Sapian says he's still Johor Chief Minister as Johor Sultan has not yet accepted his resignation

This is in spite of Mahathir announcing previously that he had already accepted Osman's resignation.

April 13, 03:34 pm

Video of 2 girls pretend to take selfie using slipper draws 10 million views in about a week

So cute!

April 13, 03:19 pm

Grab driver with speech disability has the cutest note to inform his passengers about it

He also reassured passengers of their safety.

April 13, 02:30 pm

Woman in China suspects boyfriend of cheating on her, uses weighing scale to prove it

Busted.

April 13, 02:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close