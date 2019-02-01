S’pore taxi driver allegedly beats red light, hits 2 pedestrians causing their heads to hit the ground

On April 13, 2019, Facebook user Cassendra Tay shared an incident involving a taxi driver who allegedly beat the red light and severely injured two pedestrians who were crossing the road.

The incident occurred near Jurong Point Shopping Centre.

Flew from the impact

According to Tay, the driver did not stop even though the traffic lights were red.

This allegedly resulted in two pedestrians flying sideways from the impact and hitting their heads on the road.

The casualties could be seen bleeding from their heads, and were unable to move or respond much, Tay wrote.

As some attended to the pedestrians, other passers-by offered their help with tissues and umbrellas, as well as picked up the groceries that were strewn around the scene.

The ambulance arrived within 10 minutes:

Tay also uploaded a photograph of a taxi at the scene:

Tay ended her post by asking road-users to be careful and wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

Original post:

Top image via Cassendra Tay/Facebook