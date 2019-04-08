5 out of 10 ASEAN countries have fertility rates below replacement level: Josephine Teo

Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo had an interesting factoid to share at the Singapore Conference on the Future of Work (April 29).

More than half of the world’s population live in countries with total fertility rates (TFR) that are below the replacement level of 2.1, she said.

Half of ASEAN faces an aging population

And within ASEAN, at least five out of 10 member countries face this situation as well, Teo said.

According to the World Bank, as of 2017, these countries are:

Brunei (TFR 1.9)

Thailand (TFR 1.5)

Singapore (TFR 1.2)

Malaysia (TFR 2.0)

Vietnam (TFR 1.9)

Teo added while the proportion of the total population in ASEAN aged 65 and above was 7.7 per cent in 2015, the figure is set to double to 15.5 per cent by 2035.

Moreover, while some countries in ASEAN have a rapidly growing youth population in the short term, the size of the working age will decline over time.

This means that there will be an increased pressure on support systems for the elderly, and a need to adjust growth strategies.

Besides demographic challenges, Teo also highlighted two more challenges, namely technology’s transformation of labour and the impact of climate change.

Teo therefore noted that the current efforts of ASEAN will determine whether its societies can continue to improve economic security, and allow people to fulfil their potential and enjoy social justice.

ASEAN has the potential to overcome these challenges

Teo struck an optimistic note on ASEAN’s ability to handle such challenges however.

She highlighted that ASEAN’s growth momentum meant it had the potential to avoid youth unemployment and underemployment by equipping their population with the proper skills.

Teo also called for development to be more inclusive, especially with regard to women and seniors, and added that businesses can be encouraged to make work safer and smarter.

How does S’pore handle such challenges?

Teo highlighted that Singapore has recognised the need to develop people to their fullest potential.

She added that apart from ensuring people were able to find meaningful work, Singapore also regularly reviews its employment legislation, policies and programmes.

These measures ensure that there is adequate and appropriate labour and social protection, an inclusive workforce and progressive workplaces.

Additionally, supporting career mobility for workers, regardless of their starting points, has also been recognised as another key in handling the aforementioned challenges, Teo said.

In elaborating on what this meant for different age groups and demographics in the work force, Teo stated that this meant:

Opportunities to enter newly-created jobs for young graduates,

The ability to switch careers or job roles confidently, for people already in the workforce,

The option to continue working for seniors,

Being equipped with the skills to be more productive and to advance, for those in low-wage jobs.

Extrapolating from Singapore, Teo pointed out that it was therefore important to create a “healthy ecosystem” for labour consisting of workforce, businesses and government that are agile.

Agile workforce, businesses and governments — the Singapore approach for a potential solution

In explaining her terminology and what the “ecosystem” would entail, Teo stated that agile referred to the responsiveness, adaptability and proactiveness of all three parties, in a tripartite relationship.

For the workforce, this meant being proactive picking up skills, to stay relevant in an ever-changing society.

In citing a local example, Teo said that this is essentially what SkillsFuture has been preparing Singaporeans for.

As for businesses, Teo stated this meant keeping up with, and taking advantage of the rapid evolution of technology and the digitalisation of working environments, in order to improve workers’ productivity and the quality of jobs.

While for the government, this meant remaining responsive and cognisant of future challenges, as well as bringing together key stakeholders to streamline priorities, “so that we can be greater than the sum of our parts.”

Helping workers transition between careers

One example which Teo cited of tripartite partners collaborating to improve workers’ career mobility, in response to an ageing population, was the Adapt and Grow (A&G) initiative.

Launched in 2016, the initiative was designed to aid and enable workers to transition effectively between new careers.

In 2018, the initiative had helped more than 30,000 people move into new jobs, Teo stated.

Specifically, more than half were PMETs (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians), a group reportedly facing competition in the market from foreign talent.

What’s more, 60 per cent of the 30,000 strong group had previously been out of a job, while almost one-third were aged 50 and above.

On how this example exemplified Singapore’s approach in keeping its workforce healthy despite its aging population, Teo said:

“It is the willingness of our workers to adapt, supported by enlightened employers, and programmes like these that help to keep Singapore’s employment high and unemployment low.”

