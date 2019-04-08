Kembangan seafood stall serves halal lobster Maggi goreng

If halal seafood platters and noodles are your thing, you might want to check out Jom Makan BBQ Seafood.

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood means “Come Eat BBQ Seafood” in Malay.

It used to operate as a stall in a Yishun coffee shop.

Since then, they have moved to bigger premises at 484 Changi Road and even extended their operating hours to cater to late-night patrons.

Its specialty is the Shovel Seafood Platter, which you can customise with a variety of seafood including crab, crayfish, squid, la la clams, prawn, scallop, and lobster.

The seafood is cooked in your sauce of choice before it is brought out on a shovel and ladled onto your plate.

If you’re curious, here’s what a shovel full of seafood looks like:

This below is the Salted Egg Seafood Platter:

Here are some photos of the rest of their fare:

Crab White Bee Hoon (S$32/S$55)

Boston Lobster White Bee Hoon (S$23)

Boston Lobster Maggi Goreng (S$23)

Scallop, Lala Maggi Goreng (S$15)

Prawn Maggi Goreng (S$20)

Lala White Bee Hoon (S$15)

Lala Maggi Goreng (S$15)

BBQ Stingray (S$12/S$18)

Here’s the rest of their menu and prices, if you’re interested:

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood

Address: 484 Changi Rd, Singapore 419896 (map). Near Kembangan MRT station.

Operating hours: 11am – 3am daily, 11am – 6am during Ramadan (May 6 – June 5, 2019)

Contact: 8101 1881

Facebook page

All photos via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page