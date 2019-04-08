fbpx

Kembangan seafood stall serves halal lobster Maggi goreng

And they shovel seafood on your plate.

Joshua Lee | April 30, 03:55 pm

If halal seafood platters and noodles are your thing, you might want to check out Jom Makan BBQ Seafood.

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood means “Come Eat BBQ Seafood” in Malay.

It used to operate as a stall in a Yishun coffee shop.

Since then, they have moved to bigger premises at 484 Changi Road and even extended their operating hours to cater to late-night patrons.

Its specialty is the Shovel Seafood Platter, which you can customise with a variety of seafood including crab, crayfish, squid, la la clams, prawn, scallop, and lobster.

The seafood is cooked in your sauce of choice before it is brought out on a shovel and ladled onto your plate.

If you’re curious, here’s what a shovel full of seafood looks like:

This below is the Salted Egg Seafood Platter:

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Here are some photos of the rest of their fare:

Crab White Bee Hoon (S$32/S$55)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Boston Lobster White Bee Hoon (S$23)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Boston Lobster Maggi Goreng (S$23)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Scallop, Lala Maggi Goreng (S$15)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Prawn Maggi Goreng (S$20)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Lala White Bee Hoon (S$15)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Lala Maggi Goreng (S$15)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

BBQ Stingray (S$12/S$18)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Here’s the rest of their menu and prices, if you’re interested:

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood

Address: 484 Changi Rd, Singapore 419896 (map). Near Kembangan MRT station.

Operating hours: 11am – 3am daily, 11am – 6am during Ramadan (May 6 – June 5, 2019)

Contact: 8101 1881

Facebook page

All photos via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page

