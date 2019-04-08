New 3D renders of leaked iPhone 11 design showcase slimmer triple-lens rear camera design

Design leaks supposedly of the new iPhone XI (or the iPhone 11) and XI Max have recently leaked.

The designs were allegedly put together by case manufacturers “based on leaked information from Apple’s vast supply chain”.

Updated 3D renders

Now, new 3D renders have been revealed to the public by Cashkaro, a website based in India in collaboration with Steve H. McFly, a.k.a OnLeaks on Twitter, who was the first to leak information regarding the triple-lens design of the new iPhone.

And this is the #iPhoneXIMax! 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions + XI vs XI Max comparaison 5K renders, on behalf of @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/EErPaSz2MO pic.twitter.com/b7PbfmQ1fy — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2019

Similar to previously featured visuals, the front retains the design of previous models, with the noticeable notch still very much part of the new phone.

There are, however, a few key changes that have captured the interest of the tech community.

This includes the arrangement of the rear camera lenses arranged in a triangular format, housed in a square unit.

Smaller camera bezel, slightly thicker phone

However, these new visuals suggest that the camera module will only protrude from the rear of the phone slightly, unlike initial depictions that portrayed the camera unit with a thicker bezel.

According to OnLeaks, the iPhone XI’s dimensions are said to be 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm (or 9mm inclusive of the camera module) and iPhone XI Max dimensions are 157.6 x 77.5 x 8.1mm (or 9.3mm inclusive of the camera module).

This makes the new models slightly thicker than the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS max, which is about 7.7 mm thick.

The iPhone XI is also said to have a “unique rear panel formed out of a single piece of glass” (i.e. the backing of the phone is glass), which also covers the camera unit.

You can see a 360-degree video render of the phone model here.

Do note that the actual product specifications may differ.

Given the increasing buzz amongst insiders and techies however, we may be hearing about these new models a lot more even before an official word gets out.

The iPhone XI and XI Max are expected to be announced in the second half of 2019.

Top image via CashKaro.com