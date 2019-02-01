With election nearing, Indonesians feeling optimistic about sate of their democracy & economy

Indonesian voters are heading to the polls on April 17 to choose their president and vice-president.

Advertisement

Tensions surrounding the election

And the election comes at a time when most Indonesians are feeling optimistic about the state of their country’s democracy, as well as their economy.

This is despite the election taking place in the midst of heightened political, economic and religious tension.

Jakarta’s former governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, an ethnic-Chinese Christian, was jailed for blasphemy against Islam in 2017.

And former military general Prabowo Subianto had been attacking the incumbent Joko Widodo’s on two fronts: his religious credentials and his ability to drive economic growth in the country.

Nevertheless, Indonesians generally hold a positive outlook towards their country’s future.

Advertisement

Indonesians are generally optimistic

Democracy

A survey conducted by Pew Research Center from July 6 to Aug. 12 in 2018 found that a majority of Indonesians (about 65 percent) are satisfied with the state of their democracy.

However, their perception depended on how satisfied they were with the incumbent’s party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

For those who viewed the party positively, 72 percent were satisfied with the way democracy is working in the country.

But for those who view the party unfavourably, the percentage dropped further to 56 percent.

Advertisement

Economy

Most Indonesians (65 percent) also viewed the state of their economy and the country’s economic future positively.

This is up from the previous figures before Widodo was elected in 2014 — 63 percent of respondents thought the economy was doing poorly in 2013.

The positive perception stands in contrast with the state of the country’s currency.

In 2018, the rupiah fell to levels as low as the values seen during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

Such optimism is evident when it comes to the expectations Indonesians have towards their children’s future — three in four say their children will be better off than themselves.

Advertisement

Perception towards China

The survey also found that the number of Indonesians who view China favourably has dropped over the years.

While 53 percent of respondents viewed China positively in 2018, the number is down from 66 percent in 2014, the year Jokowi was elected.

Also, while only 27 percent of Indonesians said China’s power is a major threat to their country in 2013, the figure is up to more than 40 percent in 2018.

The Jokowi administration is facing criticisms that its acceptance of Chinese investments to fund major infrastructure projects is causing the country to become increasingly economically reliant on China.

Advertisement

The same goes for their perception of the United States as well.

Some 42 per cent of respondents said they viewed the U.S. favourably, down from 62 percent in 2015 when Barack Obama was president.

However, most Indonesians still prefer the U.S. to be the world’s leading power — 43 percent said they like it better if the U.S. was in a leadership position, as compared to only 22 percent who prefer China to take up that role.

Advertisement

Indonesians trust their government

The results are congruent with a recent survey conducted by Edelman that revealed the Indonesian people’s relatively high trust in their government as compared to other countries.

The 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer, an annual global study, found that the Indonesian people’s trust towards their government is the second highest in the world, after China.

India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore appeared next on the list.

Top image via Pexels