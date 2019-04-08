Sydney cafe selling A$9.50 Indomie toastie with melted cheese, spicy mayo & fried egg

A Sydney cafe has tucked Indomie in between slices of toast, leaving Indomie aficionados not quite sure what to feel about this.

The instant noodles stuffed into a gourmet cheesy toastie is sold at Dutch Smuggler, a Sydney cafe.

Known as the epic Mi Goreng toastie, it sells for A$9.50 (S$9.12).

What it’s made of

Two slices of toast hold together the Indomie Mi Goreng, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg with a runny yolk and a signature spicy mayo.

Student favourite

The toastie was first sold as a limited edition special in 2017.

It is now a permanent fixture on the menu.

It is apparently very popular with the university students in Sydney.

So good, in fact, it was voted as one of Sydney’s best sandwiches of 2019 by Good Food, an Australian food site.

It has been touted as a combination of the best of both worlds — since Mi Goreng and toasties are two of the most popular cheap meals among Australian students, frequently consumed with guilt as late night snacks.

But at A$9.50, it appears the prices of both items have also combined as well.