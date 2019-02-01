Man, 30, pretends to be S’pore police & takes cigarettes from students

On Sept. 14, 2018, 30-year-old Mohamad Mazlan Jailani approached four secondary school students at the staircase landing of a block in Woodlands Ring Road.

The New Paper (TNP) reported that the students were about to smoke when Mazlan approached them, shouting “Police!”

To make matters more convincing, the unemployed adult wore a lanyard with a PAssion Card that had a police insignia printed on it.

TNP added that Mazlan took the cigarettes belonging to the youths and noted down one of the students’ particulars.

Four days later, he took a statement from the same student.

According to TNP, Mazlan also claimed to be a gang member, and subsequently, told the student to go home.

Approached students again

Just 12 days later on Sept. 26, Mazlan once again pretended to be a police officer when he approached some students at Admiralty Place.

He declared himself as an officer from Jurong Police Division, TNP wrote.

It is not clear if they were the same students he previously approached.

However, police officers who had received information from the students’ school turned up and arrested Mazlan.

Other offences

These are not the only offences Mazlan had committed.

In June 2017, he cheated a woman he met on a dating app into giving him S$500.

According to TNP, he told her that he had been detained at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the sum was needed to bail him out or he would be charged.

He is also guilty of forging a police warrant card in the same month.

Convicted

On April 24, 2019, Mazlan was convicted on the following:

Two counts of impersonating a police officer (Liable for a jail term of for up to two years, a fine, or both)

One count of theft (Liable for a jail of up to three years, fined, or both)

One count of cheating (Liable for jail term of up to three years, fined, or both)

Mazlan will be sentenced on May 15.

Top image via Dennis Hill/Flickr