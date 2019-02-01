fbpx

Back
﻿

Guy in S’pore trolls bookie over text message, gets trolled right back

Great.

Mandy How | April 15, 05:31 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Text messages soliciting for illegal bets are getting increasingly common in Singapore.

Here’s one way to deal with them, even though the better of us might just ignore the messages:

The next guy, however, not only sends a troll message in return — he even gets a response from the bookie.

Take, for example, Twitter user @alkhxlifo_:

In case you can’t see:

Instead of being deterred that his “contact” Ah Lim had died, the bookie continued his sales pitch by saying Ah Lim would pray for his potential customer.

Well played.

The tweet has gotten more than 1,200 retweets since it was posted on April 13.

Legal betting avenues

In Singapore, the only legal avenues for online betting are through Singapore Pools and Singapore Turf Club.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling will be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment term of up to 6 months, or both.

Top image via Paul/Flickr and @alkhxlifo_/Twitter

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

35-year-old S'porean man charged with donating S$450 to finance ISIS propaganda

He has been detained since Aug. 2017 after trying to join ISIS twice.

April 15, 05:10 pm

PM Lee met with ICAO president. Subtle flex on M'sia?

The meeting is significant, given that it came hot on the heels of the recent airspace dispute.

April 15, 04:44 pm

Grandfather visits handphone shop, asks for help sending birthday message to granddaughter

So sweet.

April 15, 04:22 pm

Jack Ma U-turns on 996 work culture, says companies 'foolish' to force overtime

From 996 to 965.

April 15, 04:16 pm

Lady somehow turns S'pore hospital gown into trendy streetwear, goes viral worldwide

Suffering from terminal hypebeast syndrome.

April 15, 03:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close