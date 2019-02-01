Guy in S’pore trolls bookie over text message, gets trolled right back

Text messages soliciting for illegal bets are getting increasingly common in Singapore.

Here’s one way to deal with them, even though the better of us might just ignore the messages:

The next guy, however, not only sends a troll message in return — he even gets a response from the bookie.

Take, for example, Twitter user @alkhxlifo_:

HAHAHAHA didnt expect for a reply 🤣 pic.twitter.com/277vavN8rw — Al-Khalif O. R. (@alkhxlifo_) April 13, 2019

In case you can’t see:

Instead of being deterred that his “contact” Ah Lim had died, the bookie continued his sales pitch by saying Ah Lim would pray for his potential customer.

Well played.

The tweet has gotten more than 1,200 retweets since it was posted on April 13.

Legal betting avenues

In Singapore, the only legal avenues for online betting are through Singapore Pools and Singapore Turf Club.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling will be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment term of up to 6 months, or both.

