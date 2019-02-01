fbpx

5 teens arrested for hiding in IKEA Tampines after closing time

Really making Ikea your home.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 12:38 am

Upsurge

The Singapore police has arrested five teenagers aged between 16 and 18 for trespassing at IKEA Tampines on early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019.

Willful trespass

Police said in a news release that they were alerted to a case of willful trespass at 60 Tampines North Drive
at 12.52am.

That is the location of the IKEA mall.

Hid on IKEA’s premises

The release said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths were hiding in the building and stayed beyond the operating hours.”

The police also reminded that “any person who without satisfactory excuse, willfully trespasses on any ground belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes, shall be investigated accordingly”.

Can be fined

Officers from the Bedok Police Division located the five and arrested them.

Those found guilty of willful trespass can be fined up to S$1,000.

Previously

S’porean parkour youths in trouble with the law for doing sick stunts in Simei

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

