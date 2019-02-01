Guylian chocolate milk & coffee sold at 7-Eleven S’pore for S$2.40

Events
Guylian chocolates are a common sight in Singapore’s supermarkets.
The Belgian chocolate brand is best known for their seashell-shaped pralines.
Recently, Guylian has also started selling chocolate milk and chocolate coffee (essentially mocha) in 7-Eleven.
A 250ml packet costs S$2.40.
Here’s what the chocolate milk looks like:
Surprisingly, the drink wasn’t too sweet.
It was slightly bitter, with a nutty smell.
If you’re curious, here’s the ingredients list and nutrition information:
