Gucci pop-up restaurant in S’pore in May 2019, S$128++ for 4-course lunch

Gucci Osteria de Massimo Bottura will be setting up shop at The Arts House in Singapore from May 1 to 26, 2019.







Chef Karime Lopez, head chef of Gucci Osteria in Italy, will run the show.

And if photos are anything to go by, the restaurant’s name is likely to be more of a mouthful than the food it serves.

Food

The items listed on Singapore’s seven-course menu are Tostada, Holy Cannoli, Taka Bun, The Crunchy Part of the Lasagna, Meet the Meat, Strawberry Fields, and Charley Marley.

Gucci’s Facebook page has a sneak peek of a few items.







Prices

The 60-seater space is going for a “contemporary Renaissance vibe”, and will be gilded in Gucci Herbarium wallpaper.

Gucci wares and cutlery will also be used for the occasion.

For all those who fancy popping by, here’s the price you’ll have to pay:

Four-course weekday lunch: S$128++

Seven-course weekend lunch: S$228++

Seven-course dinner: S$278++







You can reserve your seats from April 20, 12pm.

Priority booking is now available for American Express Centurion (a.k.a Amex black) cardholders.

Address:

The Arts House, Annex Building

Level 2, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

Dress Code: Smart Casual (no shorts and/ or flip flops)

Dining Hours:

Lunch, 12pm – 2:30pm

Dinner, 7pm – 10:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top image via Gucci/Facebook