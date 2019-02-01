GrabFood delivery riders buy food for needy in Toa Payoh as part of self-organised charity ride

A group of GrabFood delivery riders in Toa Payoh have banded together to give out food to the needy in the estate.







Self-organised

A Facebook post on April 15 showed the group of a dozen or so GrabFood delivery personnel out and about putting the food packages together.

The charity ride took place two days earlier on April 13.

The riders gathered at the void deck of a block of flats to repack for distribution the boxes of food, which included biscuits and packet drinks.







Living rough

After packing the food into individual plastic bags, the riders went around the neighbourhood on their Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) passing out the food to those living rough.







Spontaneous acts of giving previously

Food delivery personnel giving away food has been reported before.

However, on previous occasions, they gave away food that was bought but had the order cancelled.

So as not to let the food go to waste, it was given to those who looked like they could make do with a meal.