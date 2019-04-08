fbpx

Back
﻿

Gong Cha giving away brown sugar fresh milk on May 1, 2019, no strings attached

Wow.

Mandy How | April 29, 04:47 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

In celebration of Labour Day, Gong Cha Singapore will be holding three promotions on May 1, 2019.

1) Giveaway

For one, they will be giving away 100 cups of brown sugar fresh milk with pearls at majority of their outlets (excluding NUS, SMU, SUTD, Takashimaya, One Raffles Place, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital).

The giveaway will start at 12pm, but the queue will probably form before then.

Each cup usually costs S$4.30.

2) One-for-one

View this post on Instagram

The Brown Sugar Fresh Milk ($4.30) was disappointing 🙁 When I received the drink, I was glad that the bottom part of the cup containing the brown sugar felt mildly warm. However, when i took my first sip, there wasn't the satisfying warm-cold combination that i sought. Also, kind of expected it (because i feel like gongcha's standards have been dropping nowadays) , but the pearls were just totally nua (soft) and lacking the bite/chewiness that I feel are what makes a good cup of bubbletea. For this price, I'd much rather go for R&B 's rendition, which I so far feel is one of the best out of all that I've tried. #burpple #burpplesg #gongcha #gongchasg #brownsugar #brownsugarfreshmilk #boba #bubbletea #tapiocapearls #freshmilk #sweettooth #whati8todaysg #whati8today #sgeats #eatmoresg #singaporefoodlisting #sgfoodblogger #sgfoodies #sgfood #sgfoodhunt #sgfoodhunter #sgfoodtrend #myfooddiary #sgfooddiary #sgcafe #sgcafefood #sgcafehopping #foodforfoodie #foodforfoodies #foodexplorer

A post shared by Food Enthusiast (@fatpigdiary) on

If you miss that promotion, the bubble tea chain will also be having a one-for-one promotion at 6pm for the same beverage.

This is also limited to the first 100 customers.

3) 50% off

View this post on Instagram

Đến hẹn lại lên Gongcha ra món mới là đi thử liền. Lần này tận 9 món🤐 Nghe 9 món hơi hết hồn nhưng thực ra chỉ là 3 sản phẩm dòng trà premium thui😂 Mỗi loại trà sẽ có 3 sự lựa chọn là trà nguyên chất, trà sữa & trân chân trắng✨ Mình thử 3 loại thì thấy trà loa xuân đậm đắng, hợp gu nhất😌 Trà gạo rang thì cũng khá phổ biến rồi nên không cần nói gì nhiều nữa ha, kiểu thơm nhẹ & dễ uống👌🏻 Trà đông phương mỹ nhân uống cũng okie luôn nà. Các loại mình thấy uống 50% đường là vừa. Nếu chọn ts trân châu trắng thì nên để 30% thôi cũng được vì có topping nên sẽ ngọt hơn bình thường á Premium Tea đang có giá dùng thử đến ngày 2/5 mọi người tranh thủ ghé nhaaa🥳 Vì dòng premium này chỉ bán ở một số chi nhánh nhất định nên mn nhớ xem kỹ trước khi ghé nhé ___ #gongcha #gongchavietnam #l4l #like4like #milktea #premiumtea #foodysaigon #vscodrink #vsco #drinks #aimydrink

A post shared by ᴬᴵ ᴹᵞ🌿 95🌸 (@aiiimyyy) on

Plus, if you’re a NTUC member, you can get 50% off the following drinks:

  1. Earl Grey Milk Tea
  2. Caramel Milk Tea
  3. Honey Lemon Green Tea

Top image via  @klgatewaymall and @sheriiloves on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man plays recorder in front of S'pore police after fighting with another man holding plant

Strange sequence of events.

April 29, 04:19 pm

Meat-throwing wet market fight did not happen in Ang Mo Kio, because of course it didn't

Test how good you are at identifying fake news.

April 29, 04:01 pm

Queensway Shopping Centre up for en bloc sale after 43 years

It is also known as Singapore's sports mall.

April 29, 03:47 pm

Scoot to suspend flights to 4 cities due to weak demand, aircraft shortage

Those who need to re-book flights will be able to.

April 29, 03:26 pm

BMW driver calmly goes against traffic at Alexandra road, promptly gets cursed out by fellow driver

Wha, quite bad.

April 29, 03:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close