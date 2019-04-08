Gong Cha giving away brown sugar fresh milk on May 1, 2019, no strings attached

In celebration of Labour Day, Gong Cha Singapore will be holding three promotions on May 1, 2019.

Advertisement

1) Giveaway

For one, they will be giving away 100 cups of brown sugar fresh milk with pearls at majority of their outlets (excluding NUS, SMU, SUTD, Takashimaya, One Raffles Place, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital).

The giveaway will start at 12pm, but the queue will probably form before then.

Each cup usually costs S$4.30.

2) One-for-one

Advertisement

If you miss that promotion, the bubble tea chain will also be having a one-for-one promotion at 6pm for the same beverage.

This is also limited to the first 100 customers.

3) 50% off

Plus, if you’re a NTUC member, you can get 50% off the following drinks:

Earl Grey Milk Tea Caramel Milk Tea Honey Lemon Green Tea

Advertisement

Top image via @klgatewaymall and @sheriiloves on Instagram