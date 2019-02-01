Free bubble tea at all Playmade outlets in S’pore on April 22 if you bring your own cup

For Singaporeans who care for the environment and love to drink bubble tea, here’s something for you.

Love Beauty and Planet is a new hair & body brand whose goal is to promote small acts of love.

They are collaborating with Playmade to give away free bubble tea drinks at all five Playmade outlets in Singapore on Earth day, April 22, 2019.

What’s the deal?

How can you redeem the free bubble tea from Playmade on April 22?

Just bring your own cup.

Every small act of love for the Earth matters. If you can bring a reusable straw too that’s great, but no extra bubble tea for you.

You can choose one of these five drinks, along with a topping of your choice:

1. Singapore milk tea

2. Wintermelon milk tea

3. Taiwan milk tea

4. Honey green tea

5. Chrysanthemum Tea

Also, do note that this giveaway is limited to the first 500 redemptions at each Playmade outlet, and each person is entitled to one free drink.

You might be wondering what a brand that sells conditioners, body washes, and body lotions, has to with a bubble tea shop.

Rest assured, they are not adding any new ingredients to your bubble tea.

Similar to how Playmade makes their own unique-flavoured pearls from natural ingredients, LBP’s products are also naturally sourced.

Another step to a greener lifestyle

Just like how using reusable cups can help to reduce plastic usage, lifestyle products also have environmentally-friendlier options.

Enter Love Beauty and Planet.

Vegan-friendly

First things first, the LBP products are verified to be cruelty-free and vegan-friendly by activist organisations People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and Vegan Action.

Their products are plant-based, made from ethically-sourced oil essences and extracts.

They are also free from parabens.

Here are just a few of LBP’s small acts of love to users and the planet.

Waste less

LBP bottles are also made entirely from recycled materials, so you can definitely throw the bottles into the recycling bin after use.

If you have a free subscription plan with LBP, they will collect these used bottles from you for recycling upon your next order delivery.

It’s worth considering, since hair & body products are daily essentials that you will use every day.

LBP conditioners also leverage fast-rinse technology that helps you use less water.

These details might seem small, but can be significant when it all adds up, which explains LBP’s belief in ‘small acts of love’ so as to help users reduce carbon footprint with every shower.

Conveniently available

Going green can be difficult at times with the lack of environmentally-friendly alternatives in Singapore.

Or rather, it could be the lack of awareness of available alternatives.

Environmentally-friendly LBP shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and body lotions are readily available in Singapore.

Their products can be found on their website, in Watsons outlets and on Redmart, priced between S$10.90 to S$13.90.

Psst, there is also a 30 per cent discount for any first-time purchase from now till Monday. Here’s part of small acts of love from LBP again 😉

You can kickstart your small acts of love for the Mother Earth today too. Find out more here!

This sponsored article is brought to you by Love Beauty and Planet as part of their small acts of love to celebrate Earth Day.