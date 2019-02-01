fbpx

Back
﻿

Kind Sembawang resident giving away 300 packs of free nasi ayam penyet to the needy

Generous initiative.

Belmont Lay | April 5, 05:22 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

God bless Yishun because a kind Sembawang resident next door has volunteered to cook and give away 300 packets of food with no strings attached.

Generous initiative

The generous initiative was shared to Facebook on April 4, 2019 by the resident who resides in Canberra estate, which is in Sembawang, just right beside Yishun.

From 150 packs to 300 packs

The woman initially said there would be 150 packets of food to be given away on the coming Sunday, April 7.

In the post, she said the food was meant for the low income and needy families.

Overwhelming demand

The woman then updated her post saying that 300 packets will be made available due to the overwhelming response.

Those interested had to send her a message before hand.

She wrote that those keen on the free meal can drop by her place between 2pm and 6pm to collect it.

At the moment, the offer is over as there appears to be more than sufficient demand.

Received help with delivery

In a second Facebook post on April 5, the woman said she has received some help as others have chipped in to offer to give kuih and to distribute some of the meals meant for those who are not mobile.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PAP Community Foundation's Sparkletots switching to in-house cooks after 239 children ill from eating catered food

239 children and 12 staff across 13 schools were affected.

April 5, 04:45 pm

SBS bus driver killed in alleged hit & run while travelling to work from JB to S'pore

He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

April 5, 04:11 pm

S'pore couple locating camera left on SIA plane with 2,000 honeymoon photos taken across Europe

Looks like they have to go on another honeymoon.

April 5, 04:01 pm

Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S'pore

The man also filmed his confrontation with the security guard.

April 5, 02:45 pm

New system map shows MRT lines once entirely in effect by 2030, NTU to get MRT stations in 2028

Faster travel times. Yay.

April 5, 01:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close