Video of fight behind Forum Mall at Orchard shows two men wielding knife & rod

Most of the others were pushing and kicking.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 12, 12:34 pm

This is not something you see everyday.

A video uploaded on District Singapore today, April 12, 2019, showed a confrontation between a few men behind what appears to be Forum Mall.

Here it is.

In case you can’t see it.

The reason for the confrontation is unclear.

However while there’s quite a bit of shoving and kicking.

Only two of the men appear to be carrying things that can be construed as weapons.

One of them comes in swinging with what appears to be a metal rod.

And another exits the car with a knife in hand.

We’ve reached out to the police for more information on the incident.

Image from District Singapore

 

