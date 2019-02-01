Marine Parade Blk 81 coffee shop flooded again due to heavy rain on April 26, 2019 morning

Bouts of heavy thundery showers swept across Singapore in the mornings recently.

While the change in weather has brought some cooling relief for Singaporeans, it has also brought inconvenience to some.

Flash flood in Marine Parade

The heavy rain on April 26 morning led to rainwater pooling in the coffee shop at Block 81 in Marine Parade.

The water level was reported to be ankle-deep, which was estimated to be 5cm high.

As a result, many stallholders at the coffee shop had to remove their footwear and run their business on bare feet.

The drinks stall assistant revealed that the drainage system in the area was unable to drain the rainwater promptly, which led to the flooding conditions.

He also said that the flooding happens whenever there is heavy or persistent rain and this affects the business at the coffee shop as patrons tend to stay away.

To encourage patrons to eat at the coffee shop, some stallholders have to take orders at the tables and deliver the food to them afterwards.

Not the first time

This particular coffee shop has been flooded with rainwater before, a problem that has persisted the past few years.

