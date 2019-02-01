M’sian budget airline Firefly to resume flights to S’pore in April 2019

Malaysian budget airline Firefly will be able to resume flights to Singapore in April 2019.

Advertisement

Why is it resumed?

Firefly suspended its flights to Singapore in December 2018.

This was after it was unable to obtain approval from Malaysia’s aviation regulator to move its operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

Changi Airport Group had by that time already announced the move of turbo-prop operations to Seletar in a bid to optimise the use of resources at Changi.

What is the latest development now?

Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke released a joint statement on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Singapore has withdrawn the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport.

Malaysia has indefinitely suspended its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang,

They said the agreement was made “in the spirit of bilateral cooperation”.

Advertisement

The agreement was implemented by the civil aviation authorities of both countries on Friday, the ministers said.

“With this agreement, the Transport Ministers look forward to FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd’s commencement of flights to Seletar Airport effective April 2019,” they added.

What has historically been the arrangement?

Singapore provides air traffic services over parts of southern peninsular Malaysia.

These are the areas within the Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region.

This arrangement was approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 1973.

What led to disagreement

Malaysia, in December 2018, raised concerns about the ILS procedures for Singapore’s Seletar Airport.

The concern was that the flight path will impact developments and shipping operations at Johor’s Pasir Gudang.

Advertisement

Malaysia also said it wants to reclaim its “delegated airspace” in southern Johor, citing concerns over sovereignty and national interest.

Singapore said that the ILS simply puts on paper the existing flight paths, making safety rules clearer and more transparent.

Other agreeable developments

The statement by the transport ministers on Saturday said that a “high-level committee” has been set up.

The committee will review the Operational Letter of Agreement between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Area Control Centres Concerning Singapore Arrivals, Departures and Overflights 1974.

“Both Transport Ministers welcome these positive steps and look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation,” it added.