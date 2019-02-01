Famous Amos cookie ice cream available in S’pore at S$3.80 for a limited period

Famous Amos ice cream is now available in Singapore.

Cookie ice cream

In a Facebook post on March 19, Famous Amos announced that they are offering cookie ice cream.

The ice cream features No Nut Chocolate Chip Famous Amos cookies mixed in vanilla ice cream.

This is the post:

And this is what it looks like:

It costs S$5, but will be available for a discounted price of S$3.80 for a limited period.

The product is available at at all outlets, except for Tampines and White Sands.

