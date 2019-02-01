fbpx

Famous Amos cookie ice cream available in S’pore at S$3.80 for a limited period

Yum.

Tanya Ong | April 25, 02:26 pm

Upsurge

Famous Amos ice cream is now available in Singapore.

Cookie ice cream

In a Facebook post on March 19, Famous Amos announced that they are offering cookie ice cream.

The ice cream features No Nut Chocolate Chip Famous Amos cookies mixed in vanilla ice cream.

This is the post:

And this is what it looks like:

View this post on Instagram

#FamousAmos #IceCream #FamousAmosIceCream

A post shared by Jessie Hui Xin (@jessieghx) on

Photo via Instagram @munahbagharib

It costs S$5, but will be available for a discounted price of S$3.80 for a limited period.

The product is available at at all outlets, except for Tampines and White Sands.

Top photo via Instagram @jessighx & Famous Amos.

 

