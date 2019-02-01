fbpx

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian: Factories to move out of Pasir Gudang

Where next in Johor?

Sulaiman Daud | April 2, 05:26 pm

Upsurge

The factories and industrial zone in Pasir Gudang, Johor might be relocated to different parts of the state, announced Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) Osman Sapian.

Osman told Malaysian Insight after an event in Shah Alam they were in the “midst of planning” the relocation.

Pasir Gudang growing population

Osman cited the large population of Pasir Gudang, and said:

“Pasir Gudang has now become a city with about 600,000 people living there. It has become unsuitable to have factories in such a high-population area.”

He added:

“When the factories in Pasir Gudang started operations, there were no developments there. The area was suitable as an industrial zone then. But today, that is no longer the case. We will have to relocate them.”

Pasir Gudang environmental crisis

Pasir Gudang was the site of one of the most significant environmental and health crises in recent Malaysian history.

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang were shut down and more than 1,000 people sought medical attention after toxic fumes emanated from a river where chemicals were illegally dumped.

Osman revealed that the pollution was linked to a factory that had been operating for about 30 years.

However, Osman did not say exactly which other parts of Johor were under consideration for setting up new industrial zones.

If the move does go ahead, it could remove one of the bugbears that Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke had with Singapore, namely that the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport allegedly restricted development in the Pasir Gudang industrial district.

Top image from Osman Sapian’s Facebook page and Unsplash.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

