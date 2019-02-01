EZ-Link, Touch n’ Go introduce Combi Card, can be used in both S’pore & M’sia

Singaporeans who travel frequently to Malaysia, rejoice: You’ll soon be able to pay for road tolls, parking charges and more with a single card, both in Singapore and Malaysia.

The dual-currency Combi Card was jointly announced by EZ-Link and Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go in a press release.

The new card was also mentioned in a joint statement by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya, Malaysia, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Similar to EZ-link

For the uninitiated, Touch ‘n Go is essentially a cash card that works in a similar way to an EZ-Link card, and it can be used to pay for road tolls, parking fees, trains and retail purchases.

Users can expect to use the Combi Card for ERP, highway tolls, and parking charges in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Payment for shopping and dining are also on the cards, after transport.

Here’s an illustration of the Combi Card:

Available Q4 2019

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EZ-Link and Touch ‘n Go on July 30 2017.

The card is said to be a first in Southeast Asia, and will securely host both electronic wallets from EZ-Link and Touch ‘n Go.

The card is expected to make daily transactions easier for Malaysian and Singaporean consumers, as a faster more secure way of making payment in both countries with this single card.

According to the press release, the dual-currency cross-border Combi Card will be introduced in “the fourth quarter of 2019”.

Might be handy for a few trips to Johor Bahru at that time of the year then.

