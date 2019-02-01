fbpx

Back
﻿

EZ-Link, Touch n’ Go introduce Combi Card, can be used in both S’pore & M’sia

Useful if you're travelling in and out of Malaysia frequently.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 10, 11:58 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singaporeans who travel frequently to Malaysia, rejoice: You’ll soon be able to pay for road tolls, parking charges and more with a single card, both in Singapore and Malaysia.

The dual-currency Combi Card was jointly announced by EZ-Link and Malaysia’s  Touch ‘n Go in a press release.

The new card was also mentioned in a joint statement by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya, Malaysia, according to Channel NewsAsia. 

Similar to EZ-link

For the uninitiated, Touch ‘n Go is essentially a cash card that works in a similar way to an EZ-Link card, and it can be used to pay for road tolls, parking fees, trains and retail purchases.

Users can expect to use the Combi Card for ERP, highway tolls, and parking charges in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Payment for shopping and dining are also on the cards, after transport.

Here’s an illustration of the Combi Card:

Photo via EZ-Link’s website

Available Q4 2019

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EZ-Link and Touch ‘n Go on July 30 2017.

The card is said to be a first in Southeast Asia, and will securely host both electronic wallets from EZ-Link and Touch ‘n Go.

The card is expected to make daily transactions easier for Malaysian and Singaporean consumers, as a faster more secure way of making payment in both countries with this single card.

According to the press release, the dual-currency cross-border Combi Card will be introduced in “the fourth quarter of 2019”.

Might be handy for a few trips to Johor Bahru at that time of the year then.

Top image via EZ-Link’s website

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲
Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Group’s restaurants here.

👵💖
Yes your grandparents have friends too.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🍜🍔
How to get 30 free deliveries every month.

👀💰
Find out where all your tax money is going.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Video of Hougang pigeon culling shows dying poisoned pigeons stuffed alive into trash bags

The pigeons were treated like inanimate objects.

April 10, 02:07 pm

S'pore Carouseller says 40 friends abandoned him, selling 40 Avengers: Endgame tickets at S$120 per pair

So sad.

April 10, 12:23 pm

Police files no charges against Egg Boy & Australian senator who got egged

Only given a warning.

April 10, 12:18 pm

Crown Prince of Johor issues challenge to Mahathir after being told he is not above the law

Mahathir said action would be taken against the Crown Prince in the event he made seditious remarks.

April 10, 11:55 am

Collectible Avengers cup now available at Golden Village S'pore from S$14

Getting in on the hype.

April 10, 11:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close