Loud explosion heard by S’pore Easties on Apr. 12 occurred at Johor oil & gas plant; 2 injured, over 10 houses damaged

Those living in the east side of Singapore may have heard a very loud boom in the wee hours of the morning on April 12, 2019.

Turns out, the sound came from a large explosion that occurred at an oil refinery in Johor.

Advertisement

Where did the explosion occur?

At 1:25am on Friday, a fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia.

Specifically, the fire broke out at a project site where Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project was taking place, reported The Star.

The refinery is located roughly 15km away from Singapore.

Here is a map highlighting where the complex is located in comparison to Singapore:

Advertisement

What happened?

According to Malay Mail and Today, the massive blast was loud enough to be heard by all within a 50km radius, and could be felt by residents in several nearby residential areas.

The blast set off car alarms in nearby Taman Ramuniah Indah, while residents could reportedly smell the gas. The vibrations were so strong, some even felt a “strong kick” on the doors of their houses.

The blast at the PIC was then followed by a huge blaze that could be viewed several kilometres away.

Numerous videos of the resulting fire were circulated on social media as well. You can see the towering blaze lighting up the night sky, accompanied by thick smoke.

Pray for RAPID, another horrible tragedy in Johor after Sungai Kim Kim.Ada yang kata sampai ke Pasir Gudang rasa explosion wave tu and dengar bunyi meletop.Terasa vibes tragedy tahun 2006.Haihhh pic.twitter.com/eV4hWWcocl — Sheqal (@sheqalsaliman) April 11, 2019

Explosion at Petronas' Pengerang Integrated Complex, Two injured

A #fire and #explosion occurred early Friday morning at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in #johor, resulted in injuring two men believed to be security guards at the site.https://t.co/aeI4qMq2Lw@Petronas #Fire pic.twitter.com/9gPgvrOwcC — worldofchemicals (@worldofchemical) April 12, 2019

Petronas’ Emergency and Fire Response Team (ERT) was immediately dispatched to the area—a total of five fire engines and 30 personnel were sent down.

The fire was contained and doused within half an hour by 2:15am, reported Malay Mail.

Advertisement

Injuries and damages

Two local security guards aged 28 and 30 were injured, according to The Star, and have received outpatient treatment at RAPID’s emergency centre.

Not only were there human casualties, but numerous infrastructural damages incurred as well.

More than 10 houses in Kampung Lepau were damaged from the blast.

Located only 1km away from Pengerang, it is the closest village to the PIC.

Several locals told Bernama in separate recounts of the incident that they had been awoken from sleep by the tremors from the blast.

One villager said there were several cracks in the walls of his house, while another revealed that the glass of his sliding door had shattered.

The text in the video translates to:

The explosion has also affected more than 10 houses in Kampung Lepau near Pengerang, which experienced damages in the ceiling and walls. Apart from a few ceilings that dropped, cracks were seen in the house too.

Following a call to Petronas to figure out what had happened, the village chief was told to conduct a census on every home in Kampung Lepau to identify the damages incurred.

All villagers affected by the blast were also instructed to lodge police reports.

As of 10am on Friday, more than 10 reports had been lodged.

Advertisement

Government to provide aid

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said expressed shock at the incident, stressing that “employees and workplace safety issues should always be prioritised.”

She also thanked Petronas for responding to the incident with such promptness.

According to the New Straits Times, the state government would be offering assistance to residents in Kampung Lepau.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah said that authorities would be helping them to claim compensation from Petronas.

Advertisement

Cause of the fire unknown

Investigations carried out by the Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) are currently underway.

The Ministry of Human Resources is expected to receive a preliminary report on the incident this afternoon, Bernama stated.

Reports have suggested that the explosion was allegedly triggered by a leaking gas tank.

As of now, it seems to be business-as-usual at the PIC—Bernama‘s checks at the complex at 6:30am found no trace of the fire.

Buses were reportedly seen ferrying workers to and fro and lorries were still heading in and out of the complex.

More updates to come.

Top photo from @sheqalsaliman and @namyramlan