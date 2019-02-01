Get your wallet ready, Shopee is dishing out massive discounts for these brands
Buy until fingers jelly.
Starting April 15, 2019, It’s going to be 21 consecutive days of shop-till-your-fingers-drop with some deals over a cray 80 percent off.
Online shopping platform Shopee is bringing major international brands like P&G, Calvin Klein, and Laneige, together with local household names like Asia Pacific Breweries for the inaugural Shopee Brands Festival.
This campaign marks a major milestone for Shopee as the largest co-branded initiative that will be launched to date.
The festival will run from April 15 to May 5.
21 days?! Which day should I watch out for?
If you do not have the stamina (read: money) to last the entire duration of the festival, consider these standout days.
Apr. 15: P&G
Top deal: Pantene Micellar Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle at $26 (23% off)
Apr. 16: Sudio
Top deal: Sudio Tolv True Wireless Earphone (with free travel pouch) at S$129 (35% off)
Sudio Tolv is Sudio’s latest true wireless in-ear that gives you seven hours non stop audio, and comes with a slim charging case that gives you additional four charges.
Apr. 26: Asia Pacific Breweries
Top deal: Tiger Beer 330ml X 30 Cans at S$55.90 (19% off)
Up to 20 percent off storewide. Plus, get Strongbow miniature cans exclusively on Shopee. Available in two flavours: medium dry and rose apple. Burp.
Apr. 27: Kinohimitsu
Top deal: Kinohimitsu Beauty/BB/Plum/Bustup 6s (Bundle Of 4) at S$35 (65% off)
Apr. 30: Nestle
Top deal: KIT KAT 2F Milk Chocolate Snack Pack (with free Avengers 3D Tin) at S$10.50 (15% off)
Get an American Tourister Smart Travel Pillow worth S$30 with every S$45 spent on Nestle Market Place Store (100 units available) and enjoy up to 15 percent off storewide.
May 1: Dibea
Top deal: Pullman Oktopus E10B Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Stick at S$250 (37% off)
The E10B is exclusive to Shopee and is not available in other online platforms.
May 3: Enfagrow
Top deal: SUPERMOM BOX (Enfa Stage 3 1.8kg X 2 And Dettol Germicide 2L + Free 750 Ml) at S$165 (16% off)
Is there a day featuring deals for multiple brands?
Yes, that will be the Brands Finale Sale day on May 5.
A total of 20 leading brands across different categories will each offer limited 24-hour brand deals and giveaways.
All brands participating in the festival fall under Shopee Mall, which also means that all products are 100 percent authentic and come with 15-day free returns and free shipping.
What else is there?
Plenty.
– There’s Brand Box Mondays where brands release specially curated boxes at different time slots throughout the day.
– 10% Cashback Thursdays: Users get 10% cashback on their purchase when they use the promo code CASHBACK10 at checkout. Cashback will be in the form of Shopee coins and will be capped at S$5.
– Games and Vouchers: Spin the wheel and stand to win vouchers and daily grand prizes, with bigger grand prizes during the weekend. Daily surprise vouchers will be released at 12am and 12pm too.
– Enter promocode MSSBF7 and new Shopee users will get S$7 off a minimum spend of S$15, valid till Dec. 31, 2019, 23:59
This sponsored article by Shopee makes this writer want to spend money.
