fbpx

Back
﻿

Egglet with soft serve available at BreadTalk’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet, priced from S$4.90

So many exclusive things at Jewel Changi Airport.

Olivia Lin | April 27, 06:29 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

It seems like brands have taken a liking to launching their exclusive items at Jewel Changi Airport:

S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport

Starbucks flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport covers 2 floors, sells exclusive merchandise

Tiger introduces Orchid-infused beer as its first brew exclusively at Jewel Changi

The latest brand to do this is BreadTalk.

On April 24, the local food and beverage company introduced a new item on its menu — Egglet with soft serve.

photo via Facebook / BreadTalk

The egglet is an egg waffle that’s a popular street snack in Hong Kong. It can be eaten plain, or with toppings.

As the latter, BreadTalk’s version seems to include quite a bit of toppings, such as soft serve, syrup, and fruits.

BreadTalk’s offering comes in three flavours — Original, Strawberry, and Blueberry.

A serving of it is priced from S$4.90.

Only available at Jewel Changi Airport

However, the egglet with soft serve is only available at its outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

Here’s what it looks like:

It is located at B2 near the Rain Vortex, so you can enjoy some dessert while watching an endless stream of people taking pictures with the waterfall.

Address:

Jewel Changi Airport
75 Airport Blvd
#B2-233
Singapore 819664

Opening hours:
7:30am to 10pm

Top image via Facebook / BreadTalk & Instagram / BreadTalksg

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lady who turned S'pore hospital gown into streetwear gets new gowns, styles them again

Nice surprise package.

April 27, 06:01 pm

Lakeside Garden, a new ‘Botanic Gardens’ of the heartlands, opens on April 27, 2019

New place to explore.

April 27, 05:39 pm

Tough questions S'poreans need to ask ourselves after getting angry over the Monica Baey case

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 27, 05:08 pm

S'porean pastor recounts how his naughty insensitive taunting of Muslim classmate turned into 52-year friendship

Reformed with kindness.

April 27, 04:55 pm

Burglar fell 8 floors & died after stealing iPhone, gold chain from friend's Yishun flat

His plan almost worked.

April 27, 04:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close