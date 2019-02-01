Egglet with soft serve available at BreadTalk’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet, priced from S$4.90
So many exclusive things at Jewel Changi Airport.
It seems like brands have taken a liking to launching their exclusive items at Jewel Changi Airport:
The latest brand to do this is BreadTalk.
On April 24, the local food and beverage company introduced a new item on its menu — Egglet with soft serve.
The egglet is an egg waffle that’s a popular street snack in Hong Kong. It can be eaten plain, or with toppings.
As the latter, BreadTalk’s version seems to include quite a bit of toppings, such as soft serve, syrup, and fruits.
BreadTalk’s offering comes in three flavours — Original, Strawberry, and Blueberry.
A serving of it is priced from S$4.90.
Only available at Jewel Changi Airport
However, the egglet with soft serve is only available at its outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.
Here’s what it looks like:
It is located at B2 near the Rain Vortex, so you can enjoy some dessert while watching an endless stream of people taking pictures with the waterfall.
Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
75 Airport Blvd
#B2-233
Singapore 819664
Opening hours:
7:30am to 10pm
Top image via Facebook / BreadTalk & Instagram / BreadTalksg
