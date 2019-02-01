Egglet with soft serve available at BreadTalk’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet, priced from S$4.90

It seems like brands have taken a liking to launching their exclusive items at Jewel Changi Airport:

The latest brand to do this is BreadTalk.

On April 24, the local food and beverage company introduced a new item on its menu — Egglet with soft serve.

The egglet is an egg waffle that’s a popular street snack in Hong Kong. It can be eaten plain, or with toppings.

As the latter, BreadTalk’s version seems to include quite a bit of toppings, such as soft serve, syrup, and fruits.

BreadTalk’s offering comes in three flavours — Original, Strawberry, and Blueberry.

A serving of it is priced from S$4.90.

Only available at Jewel Changi Airport

However, the egglet with soft serve is only available at its outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

Here’s what it looks like:

It is located at B2 near the Rain Vortex, so you can enjoy some dessert while watching an endless stream of people taking pictures with the waterfall.

Address:

Jewel Changi Airport

75 Airport Blvd

#B2-233

Singapore 819664

Opening hours:

7:30am to 10pm

