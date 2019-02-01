Police files no charges against Egg Boy & Australian senator who got egged

It appears egging is an okay thing to do in Australia.

No charges, just warning

The teenager who smashed an egg on the head of senator Fraser Anning has been issued an official caution by the Australian police, with no charges filed against him.

“The 17-year-old boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident,” Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) quoted a Victoria Police spokesman as saying.

The boy, whose name is Will Connolly, has since come to be known as Egg Boy.

He smashed an egg on the head of far-right, anti-immigration Australian senator Fraser Anning while he was speaking to reporters after the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman shot up two mosques.

Anning also no charged

In retaliation to the egg smash, Anning lashed out at the teenager, footage of the incident showed.

“A decision has been made not to charge the 69-year-old man,” the police spokesman said, referring to Anning.

“On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old’s actions were treated as self-defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.”

Anning was not charged for his remarks either, according to SMH.

Another man wanted by police for assault

However, the police is looking for a man they believed assaulted Connolly.

“While the 17-year-old boy was being held on the ground, another male has approached and kicked him in the body a number of times,” SMH quoted a police spokeswoman as saying on Monday, April 8.