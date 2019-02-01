Instagram account features international hunks with durians, including Jay Chou-lookalike in S’pore

An Instagram account that started just 11 days ago already has 568 followers.

@hotdudeswithdurian features, yeah, you guessed it — hot dudes with durians.

The concept is simple: Each post features one dude posing with the spiky fruit.

The captions, however, are a whole other ball game.

We’re guessing the location tag reveals where the photo was taken, and not necessarily where the dudes (or durians) are from.

Although durians are predominantly associated with Southeast Asia, the account also features Caucasian man.

A dude in Singapore have also made it to the account:

Who turned out to be a Jay Chou-lookalike:

King of fruits indeed.

Top image via @hotdudeswithdurian on Instagram