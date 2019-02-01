fbpx

Back
﻿

Instagram account features international hunks with durians, including Jay Chou-lookalike in S’pore

"Durian makes us thorny," it says on the profile.

Mandy How | April 8, 11:42 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

An Instagram account that started just 11 days ago already has 568 followers.

@hotdudeswithdurian features, yeah, you guessed it — hot dudes with durians.

The concept is simple: Each post features one dude posing with the spiky fruit.

The captions, however, are a whole other ball game.

We’re guessing the location tag reveals where the photo was taken, and not necessarily where the dudes (or durians) are from.

Although durians are predominantly associated with Southeast Asia, the account also features Caucasian man.

A dude in Singapore have also made it to the account:

Who turned out to be a Jay Chou-lookalike:

King of fruits indeed.

Top image via @hotdudeswithdurian on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman cyclist knocked down outside Mustafa after cutting into garbage truck's way, curses workers 'f*ck you'

Cycle of violence.

April 8, 12:30 pm

S'pore & M'sia revert port limits to how it was before Oct. 25, 2018

The move comes a day before Singapore and Malaysia prime ministers meet.

April 8, 11:59 am

Ex-Attorney-General Walter Woon to represent Lee Hsien Yang's wife against AGC

Walter Woon stepped down as AG in 2010.

April 8, 11:07 am

2019 Indonesian presidential election is unlike any other election in the world, explained

It is the biggest direct presidential election in the world.

April 8, 03:09 am

Mahathir & royal family tension on show as M'sia withdraws from ratifying Rome Statute

From the outside looking in, this episode is eye-opening for a new generation of Malaysia watchers.

April 8, 01:24 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close