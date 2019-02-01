Instagram account features international hunks with durians, including Jay Chou-lookalike in S’pore
"Durian makes us thorny," it says on the profile.
An Instagram account that started just 11 days ago already has 568 followers.
@hotdudeswithdurian features, yeah, you guessed it — hot dudes with durians.
The concept is simple: Each post features one dude posing with the spiky fruit.
The captions, however, are a whole other ball game.
This one is a rare Thai variety. And this durian dude can thai me up anytime he'd like. Sawadee kap!!!!! 📷: @lekteeradetch . . . . . . . . #hotdudeswithdurian #durianmakesmethorny #durians #durian #hotguys #foodporn #thailand #thaifoodies #thaifood #lekteeradetch #thaifoodporn #southeastasia #seasia #hotdudes #plantbased #fruitlover #fruit #kingoffruit #vegan #fruitporn
We’re guessing the location tag reveals where the photo was taken, and not necessarily where the dudes (or durians) are from.
This dude knows how to devour some durian. And the gaze he's giving is making us hungry for more. 📷: @jc_chee . . . . . . #durianmakesmethorny #hotdudeswithdurian #durianlovers #southeastasianfood #durian #southeastasia #durians #singapore #singaporefood #eatdurian #heaty #foodporn #malaysia #indonesia#durianlovers #durianlover #singaporefood #singaporefoodie #singaporefoodies #singaporean #singaporeinsiders #singaporeeats #singaporelife #singaporetourism #forbiddenfruit #malaysiafood #fruitlover #fruitlovers #foodpornmalaysia #foodmalaysia #seasia #durianfruit
Responsible durian dudes glove up before enjoying the fruits of their labor. 📷: @kristsingto__peraya . . . . . . . #noglovenolove #fruitsoflabor #hotdudeswithdurian #durianfruit #durianmakesusthorny #durians #makan #thailand #thaifood #thai #thaiboy #durian #vegan #plantbased #fruitlover #instafruit #fruit #thaifoodies #hotdudes #puns #foodpuns #foodporn #fruitporn #eatdurian #bangkok #thaifoodies #kingoffruit
This guy strikes me as a giver and not a taker. If he would give me a chance, I wouldn't take those muscles for granted. 📸 @dushan.ka . . . . . . #durian #hotdudeswithdurian #durianmakesmethorny #srilanka #kingoffruits #southeastasia #fruitlover #durianlover #durianlovers #fruit #plantbased #foodporn #srilankanfood #seasia #malaysiafood #singaporefoodie #fruitlovers #fruitlover #vegan #vegetarian #fruitporn #durianfruit #eatdurian #hotdudes
Durian is often described as "divisive" – you either love it or hate it. But one thing that's clear is this dude is pleasing to everyone's taste. 📷: @mansurtropin . . . . . . . #hotdudeswithdurian #durians #durian #kingoffruit #hotguys #seasia #fruitlover #foodporn #fruitporn #durianlover #southeastasia #malaysiafood #singaporefoodie #southeastasiafood #plantbased #vegan #fruit #hotguys #hotdudes #forbiddenfruit #durianfruit #washboardabs #instafruit
Although durians are predominantly associated with Southeast Asia, the account also features Caucasian man.
It's not just South East Asia that has tasty treats. This D hails from Hawaii, and its got me saying "Aloha" to this lei'd back bro. 📷: @evan.rock . . . . . . . . #hotdudeswithdurian #durianmakesmethorny #durians #kingoffruits #durian #fruitlover #plantbased #hotguys #hotdudes #hawaii #vegan #vegetarian #aloha #lei #singaporefoodie #foodporn #fruitporn #fruit #durianfruit #eatdurian #ilovedurian
This MasterChef knows his way around the kitchen, and we reckon the Master bedroom as well. The way he's handling that durian makes me want to whisk him away. 📷: @samgoodwinau . . . . . . . . . #hotdudeswithdurian #durianmakesmethorny #durian #durians #durianfruit #foodporn #fruitporn #eatdurian #ilovedurian #masterchef #australia #fruitlover #fruit #plantbased #seasia #southeastasiafood #vegan #instafruit #forbiddenfruit #fruitfoodies
A dude in Singapore have also made it to the account:
This dude is invited into my kitchen any day. Wait a minute while I open the fridge to cool down. Is it the durian that has caused the heaty or is it this hottie? . . . . . . . #durian #hotdudeswithdurian #durianlovers #southeastasianfood #southeastasia #durians #singapore #singaporefood #eatdurian #heaty #foodporn #malaysia #indonesia #hotguys #hotdudes #durianlover #singaporefood #singaporefoodie #singaporefoodies #singaporean #singaporeinsiders #singaporeeats #singaporetourism #forbiddenfruit #stinkyfeet #malaysiafood #fruitlover #fruitlovers #foodpornmalaysia #foodmalaysia #seasia #southeastasianfood
Who turned out to be a Jay Chou-lookalike:
In South East Asia, durian is known as the "King of Fruits." And I don't know if this hottie is royalty, but I'd like him to take me back to his castle and make me his queen. . . . . . . #hotdudeswithdurian #durian #southeastasia #southeastasianfood #durianlovers #durianlover #singaporefood #singaporefoodie #singaporefoodies #singaporean #singaporeinsiders #singaporeeats #singaporelife #singaporetourism #forbiddenfruit #smellsgood #stinkyfeet #malaysiafood #fruitlover #fruitlovers #foodpornmalaysia #foodmalaysia #seasia #southeastasianfood
King of fruits indeed.
Top image via @hotdudeswithdurian on Instagram
