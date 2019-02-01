S’pore’s first female dragon’s beard candy artist Lili Ho has passed away at 72

Singapore’s pioneer dragon’s beard candy maker Lili Ho passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 72.

First female dragon’s beard candy maker in Singapore

Dragon’s beard candy is the Chinese version of candy floss and a form of traditional art which used to be served to the emperor in the past.

Ho was the first Singapore food artist who popularised the dragon’s beard candy in Singapore.

Ho learnt how to make the candy from her grandfather and started the trade in 1988 to earn a living.

Ho also reinvented the recipe and created an unique Singapore version that will not melt easily in this hot and humid weather.

Made differently

Unlike the usual dragon’s bread candy which has peanut filling, her dragon’s beard candy is filled with peanuts and sesame.

According to The New Paper, Ho was described as a “national treasure” by the Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She is also a record holder for the longest dragon’s beard candy made in Singapore by making a 3.88m candy in 15 minutes.

Besides making dragon’s beard candy at events, the sprightly woman was also involved in many video clips uploaded by Nanyang Flavours, Ho’s cousin Roger Poon.

Gave doctors & nurses dragon’s beard candies

Ho has only passed down her dragon’s beard candy-making skill to her family members, particularly Poon who continued the trade as a dragon’s beard artist.

Despite retiring from the trade, Ho continued making dragon’s beard candy even after a bad fall in 2017 which affected her mobility.

Ho was recently admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on March 27, 2019 as she was feeling breathless at home.

Speaking to the Chinese daily newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Poon revealed that Ho had requested not to let outsiders know that she was hospitalised and asked him to make some dragon’s beard candy to thank the doctors and nurses.

Simple burial

Poon also described Ho as a considerate senior that never liked to trouble others.

Ho later died from atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease on March 31.

The family followed Ho’s wish for a simple sea burial and had scattered her ashes at the waters near Sentosa.

Top photo collage from Nanyang Flavours Facebook