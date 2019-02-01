fbpx

Excited doggo on leash runs after car at Tuas South, doesn’t stop running even as car speeds off

Kept chasing till the end.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 10, 04:39 pm

Upsurge

A Facebook video surfaced on April 10, 2019, showing what appears to be dog with a leash running excitedly after a red car.

The incident apparently took place around 8:35am on the day the video was put up.

Here is the video, which has since been taken down:

The dog is first seen interacting with the car, or the car owner, at what appears to be a factory, or industrial area.

The car then presumably drives off.

Nearly two minutes later, what appears to be the same dog starts chasing after the red car.

The car’s driver, who’s stopped at the red light, appears to notice the dog and honks at it to get out of the way.

The dog is seen still wagging its tail excitedly.

When the car takes off, the dog rushes to chase it again, nearly getting hit by the car in the process.

The video ends with the dog desperately chasing the car, while it peels off.

Reactions

Most of the comments expressed heartbreak for the dog, although the relationship between the dog and the driver, if any, is unclear.

The leash on the dog, however, suggests it has an owner.


And while the dashcam owner was blamed, one brought up a good counterpoint:

Whatever it is, this sentiment rings true.

Image collated from Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

