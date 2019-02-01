Puppies looking for forever homes at Leban Park, off Upper Thomson Road adoption drive on April 6, 2019

Dog lovers heads-up.

There is an adoption drive on Saturday, April 6, at Leban Park, off Upper Thomson Road, at Sembawang Hills Food Centre.

For those who are interested to get a dog, you can consider adopting one of these mongrels.

There are 15 puppies and adult dogs in total.

Here’s a sneak preview of the dogs you will get to meet from 11am to 3pm.

Dog adoption drive

Though these two-month-old pups are really adorable-looking, none of them is HDB-approved.

Momo, male

Sakura, female

Freddy, male

Looking charismatic.

Hinami, female

Just look at those puppy eyes. Awww.

Hinata, female

Ginger, female

Adult dogs too

Along with these pups, there will be seven adult mongrels, some of which are HDB-approved.

Here are the HDB approved ones:

Spring is 1.5-year-old boy.

Shadow is a five-year-old boy.

You can find out more here:

Top photo collage from Exclusive Mongrel Limited Facebook