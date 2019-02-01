fbpx

Puppies looking for forever homes at Leban Park, off Upper Thomson Road adoption drive on April 6, 2019

Don't shop, adopt.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 6, 03:54 am

Dog lovers heads-up.

There is an adoption drive on Saturday, April 6, at Leban Park, off Upper Thomson Road, at Sembawang Hills Food Centre.

For those who are interested to get a dog, you can consider adopting one of these mongrels.

There are 15 puppies and adult dogs in total.

Here’s a sneak preview of the dogs you will get to meet from 11am to 3pm.

Dog adoption drive

Though these two-month-old pups are really adorable-looking, none of them is HDB-approved.

Momo, male

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Sakura, female

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Freddy, male

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Looking charismatic.

Hinami, female

Just look at those puppy eyes. Awww.

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Hinata, female

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Ginger, female

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Adult dogs too

Along with these pups, there will be seven adult mongrels, some of which are HDB-approved.

Here are the HDB approved ones:

Spring is 1.5-year-old boy.

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Shadow is a five-year-old boy.

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

You can find out more here:

Top photo collage from Exclusive Mongrel Limited Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

