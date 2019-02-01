Woman cyclist knocked down outside Mustafa after cutting into garbage truck’s way, curses workers ‘f*ck you’

A female cyclist got hit and fell over after she cut in front of a moving garbage truck outside Mustafa Centre and was almost run over.

The lady screamed for help as she got pinned, but the truck did not appear to notice.

One of the passengers on the truck got down, and saw that the cyclist was stuck under the garbage truck.

He quickly stopped the truck and tried to help the lady.

After the incident, the footage showed the cyclist calling someone for help, while unleashing a barrage of insults sporadically aimed at the driver.

On the driver’s side

Most Facebook comments were firmly on the side of the driver though.

With many pointing out that the area where the cyclist was appeared to be a blind spot.

In response to Mothership’s queries, the police said:

“On 8 April 2019 at 1.06am, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a bicycle and a truck along Syed Alwi Road towards Jalan Besar. The cyclist, a 44-year-old woman, was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Here’s the video in full:

In case you can’t see it, here’s the video.

Image collated from Viral Videos