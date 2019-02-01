fbpx

Video of 2 girls pretend to take selfie using slipper draws 10 million views in about a week

So cute!

Zhangxin Zheng | April 13, 03:19 pm

Pretend play is probably one of the fun childhood games that one can remember.

Pretend to take selfie using a slipper

A video of two little girls pretend to take selfie shots with a slipper has been making waves on social media.

The video was uploaded by user Minh Phương on Apr. 3, 2019 and is already hitting 11 million views with 229,000 shares on Facebook.

Here’s the video if you have not seen it:

Minh Phương also uploaded a few photos showing just how much the girls enjoyed each other’s accompany and the imaginary photos they took.

Photo by Minh Phương.
Photo by Minh Phương.

“Wow, we look great!”

Photo by Minh Phương.

At first look, the girl in blue dress appeared to have removed one of her slippers and jio-ed (invited) her friend, who was sitting next to her, for a series of selfie shots.  

However, some netizens were amused by the possibility that the ‘phone’ might have been someone else’s – the girl in pink.

Photo by Minh Phương.
Photo by Minh Phương.

Online reactions

Most viewers simply fell in love with the duo’s innocent act.

Here are some reactions from them:

Translation:

Young kid’s imagination is limitless, their smiles make this even more innocent and cute

Translation:

Use slipper as handphone. More importantly, it is the other classmate’s slipper

The way she swiped the phone resembles an auntie eh! Furthermore, her friend also played along with her to take the selfie together hahahahaha the classmate sitting beside her wore two different slippers.

Top photo collage from Minh Phương’s Facebook post

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

