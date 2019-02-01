fbpx

Official customisable Pokemon-design shirts now available in S’pore

Is your wallet ready for the upcoming Pokémon merchandise?

Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 10:39 am

Pokémon Center Singapore is opening in two weeks’ time.

Not much has been revealed about about the centre.

However, Pokémon fans in Singapore can now get hold of customised Pokémon shirts too, according to the official Facebook page.

Customised Pokémon shirt

Pokémon shirts are produced by an online custom shirt store called Original Stitch, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

The Pokémon shirts are made in Japan and launched in Japan earlier this year in February.

It is now shipping to three other countries – Hongkong, Taiwan and Singapore.

Pokémon fans will have up to 151 Pokémon designs to choose from and each shirt will cost S$135.55.

There will also be an additional shipping cost of about S$20 which can be waived off with a purchase of two or more shirts.

Here are some examples of the Pokémon designs:

Pikachu and Eevee

Slowbro

Magikarp

Gyrados and Magikarp

Pidgeot

Poliwag

How to customise

As seen from the aforementioned examples, you can choose one or more Pokémon designs as well as where the patterns are.

The Pokémon patterns can be plastered all over the shirt or parts of the shirt such as the collar or pockets.

The shirt is available in both female and male cuts, with six sizes, from XS to XXL.

There are three types of shirt available – casual, formal dress shirt as well as aloha top.

You can also choose the length of the sleeves, whether to have a left pocket or not and the colour of the buttons.

Other details

Upon confirmation of order, you will likely receive your shirt in two months.

The online store accepts payment via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Paypal.

You can find out more here.

Top photo collage from @pokemon_shirts_official

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

