S’pore couple locating camera left on SIA plane with 2,000 honeymoon photos taken across Europe

A couple from Singapore is asking the Internet for help to locate their camera with more than 2,000 honeymoon photos inside.

Advertisement

The couple disembarked from Singapore Airlines flight SQ335 at Changi Airport on April 1, 2019, but did not take all their belongings with them, a Facebook post on April 4, 2019, said.

Sony camera

The arrival time for the flight from Paris to Singapore was 7:20am.

According to the post by the husband, the couple left the camera on seat number 54C as it was not occupied by anyone throughout the flight.

Details of the camera are:

– Camera model: Sony A6400

– Colour: Black

– With a 64GB SD card

The man wrote: “I just need the SD card back to us.”

He did not offer any reward.

Water bottle also missing

In response to comments on the post, the man said he has made a police report, as well as contacted SIA, but to no avail.

He also added that his water bottle that was left behind on the plane also could not be found.

His Facebook post is a last-ditch attempt at recovering the camera’s SD card with the photos inside.

Anyone who has his camera and/ or SD card can contact the couple via the husband by private message.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲

Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Groups’ restaurants here.

👵💖

Yes your grandparents have friends too.

🚯🚯

These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🍜🍔

How to get 30 free deliveries every month.

👀💰

Find out where all your tax money is going.