Pretty clouds looking like popcorn or fish scales blanket early morning S’pore sky

Early birds all around Singapore have been starting off their morning with rare sights of pretty clouds blanketing the sky.

All over Singapore

On April 4, 2019, numerous Facebook users marvelled at the sight of aesthetic-looking cloud formations taken and uploaded on social media.

Most photos seem to have been taken early in the morning, and come from various places around Singapore.

Here are some of the views for those of you night owls who woke up too late to observe nature’s wonders.

Toa Payoh

Upper Thomson

Yio Chu Kang

East Coast Park

Vivocity

One user even managed to capture the sun rising before a sky of cottony clouds at 6.56am.

Indicator of rain to come

These particular clouds are known as cirrocumulus clouds, and are known for looking like a fleece blanket of small cottony puffs (the puffs are called cloudlets, awww).

Because they may look like scales to some, they are also called “mackerel skies”.

These clouds usually form in patches at high altitudes of at least 5km, and are composed of ice crystals.

Although cirrocumulus clouds are usually associated with fair weather, their appearance can indicate some rain to come, according to the UK’s Met Office website.

Accordingly, the Meteorological Service Singapore has forecasted thundery showers later in the evening.

We’ll see if the clouds and the forecasts are right.

If you’ve snapped any pictures of the spectacular sight, you can share them in the comments too.

Top photo by Kareen Lui, Facebook