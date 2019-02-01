Lady claims S’pore cleaning company cheated her because she’s a foreigner, company proves otherwise

Sometimes things are more expensive than you might have thought.







It is imperative to then understand why you engaged certain services in the first place.

Take for instance, a customer, whom shall be called Roberta.

Roberta had a rather dirty couch.

As such.

She engaged Ocean Cleaning Services to help clean her couch.

This was the result of their work.

Which honestly looks impeccable.







Unhappy

Roberta, though, was far from happy.

Here was the Facebook post she allegedly put up in response to the cleaning job.

Roberta’s main gripes appeared to be how the cleaning company had overcharged her, a charge which she would later insinuate had something to do with her being a foreigner.

Rebuttal

Her post caught the attention of the cleaning service in question, who then kindly took the time out to show why the customer was not in the right.

Because there were a lot more screen shots than the few she put up.







Here is the screenshot showing the origins of the cleaning job.

As you can see, not only did they list the cleaning fees, they were quite transparent about the time it would take for the cleaning to be carried out.

However, after they had carried out the cleaning, there came a significant obstacle, namely, how the customer refused to pay once the job had been done.

Apparently, the customer wanted to make it worth her while, and even after being confronted with what appeared to be a thoroughly clean sofa, the customer insisted on the cleaning company doing more.







“Can just wipe here and there,” one of the messages said.

When it was clear the company had no intention of bending to her will, accusations of foreigner-bias and vulgarities became par for the course.

It appears that she refused to pay, and to prevent any further inconvenience to their other customers, they had no choice but to move on.







The ultimate counter, more than all the words though, was just the pictures showcasing how clean the sofa was.

Here’s the Facebook post:

The cleaning company’s main concern though appeared to be how other customers were affected thanks to the demands of this singular character.

“Lastly you handing over your flat at at the day we clean the sofa and heading back to your country so i guess maybe you are just creating some nonsense just to save the $100 bucks for yourself, still i thank you for posting us in your facebook and help us to promote how well we clean your sofa, and i wish you all the best. Once again i thank you for wasting few hour of our time and i sincerly apologise to those customer who is affected by our delay and changing time last min.”

Good job.

Image from Ocean Cleaning Services