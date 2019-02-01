fbpx

Citizens on Patrol looking for volunteers, 17 to 80 year olds welcome to sign up

Never too old to serve.

Sulaiman Daud | April 27, 10:25 am

You could be nearly 20 years past retirement age, but still be of service to the community.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has a community scheme called Citizens on Patrol (COP).

Age requirements: 17-80

Volunteers must be a Singapore citizen or a Permanent Resident and be at least 17 years of age.

However, the maximum age for volunteers is a generous 80 years old.

So if you’re an 80-year-old with not that much on your plate and perhaps are on the lookout for ways to stay active, you could consider signing up. COP members are appointed on a three-year term, and should patrol for two hours per month.

According to the registration form, volunteers will receive at least one and a half days of basic training on:

  • Crime prevention.
  • Knowledge of the SGSecure app.
  • Community emergency preparedness.

Members will also be taught first aid skills and how to conduct crime risk surveys in preparation for their roles, which include:

  • Alerting the police concerning suspicious activity or characters.
  • Raise awareness of crime prevention.
  • Dispense advice to members of the community.

Keeping the streets clean

After training, COP members are assigned to their nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre and will conduct patrols in groups.

According to the Straits Times in Aug. 2018, COP volunteers have also been assigned to patrol MRT stations to look out for “suspicious” characters.

And a new volunteer function will be introduced to the [email protected] app, ST reported on April 13.

So if an uncle is staring at you while you take the train, don’t cry foul on him right away — it may just be a COP volunteer keeping a watchful eye on the community.

But of course, make sure he’s wearing a yellow vest first.

Top image from @pioneercitizensonpatrol’s Instagram page and COP.

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

