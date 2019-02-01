Noodle stall that BMW crashed into reopening on Apr. 5, stall owners just glad everyone’s ok

You might have heard of the elderly BMW driver that mistook the accelerator for the brake and ended up ramming into a noodle stall.

Here are the pictures.

The only ones arguably more shocked than the couple that crashed into the store was the uncle who was washing the plates when the incident happened.

Here is what he probably saw.

The noodle store, Chin Choon Prawn Noodles, updated their customers on the aftermath of the crash.

In case you can’t read it.

“Dear Customers, If you have been following the News lately, you should probably have been aware of the car crash accident that happened to our stall. Accidents do happen. However, whats most important is the safety of everyone and Thankfully everyone is safe. We regret to inform you that our stall will be closed from 3rd April till 4th April 2019.

We shall see you on 5th April (Friday). Thank you for your kind understanding.”

A comment explained the shock the uncle washing the basin went through, but reassured the BMW driver not to worry too much about things.

The store itself appears to be really well-loved by the customers.

So if you want to drop by and give them some support, here’s their address. 265 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4

Singapore.

Here’s what initially happened

Image collated from Chin Choon