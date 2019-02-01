Old-school biscuit supplier in Yio Chu Kang sells snacks to public from S$1

You might have been hit by a sudden wave of nostalgia if you heard about this childhood snack shop in Yishun:

If Yishun is a little too far away for you, Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale has managed to locate another shop in Yio Chu Kang.

Although CookiesTalk supplies their goods to corporations and agencies, the snacks are available to members of the public in smaller quantities at their retail store.

Depending on the quantity you order, prices start from S$1.

In case you can’t see the photos:

To browse the entire selection, you can look at their website and even order online.

Here are the different packaging sizes for online orders:

Their prices range from S$4.50 to S$54, depending on the type and quantity you order.

Some of their bestsellers are chilli tapioca chips, cashew nut cookies, cereal rice chocolate chip (cookies), and chocolate waffles.

Address:

Block 625 #01-116

Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9

Singapore 560625

Opening Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9:30am to 6:30pm

Closed on Sundays and public holidays

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale