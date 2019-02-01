fbpx

Back
﻿

Old-school biscuit supplier in Yio Chu Kang sells snacks to public from S$1

Our kind of shopping.

Mandy How | April 17, 08:09 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You might have been hit by a sudden wave of nostalgia if you heard about this childhood snack shop in Yishun:

Yishun shop sells over 100 types of classic childhood biscuits & snacks

If Yishun is a little too far away for you, Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale has managed to locate another shop in Yio Chu Kang.

Although CookiesTalk supplies their goods to corporations and agencies, the snacks are available to members of the public in smaller quantities at their retail store.

Depending on the quantity you order, prices start from S$1.

In case you can’t see the photos:

Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale
Photo via Singapore Atrium Sale

To browse the entire selection, you can look at their website and even order online.

Here are the different packaging sizes for online orders:

Photo via CookiesTalk

Their prices range from S$4.50 to S$54, depending on the type and quantity you order.

Some of their bestsellers are chilli tapioca chips, cashew nut cookies, cereal rice chocolate chip (cookies), and chocolate waffles.

Address:
Block 625 #01-116
Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9
Singapore 560625

Opening Hours:
Monday to Saturday: 9:30am to 6:30pm
Closed on Sundays and public holidays

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Here's how government schemes aim to provide coverage for everyone

There's something for everyone.

April 17, 07:47 pm

Car waits patiently at traffic crossing outside City Square Mall like a pedestrian

It waited for its turn to cross.

April 17, 07:28 pm

Nas Daily lands in S'pore to set up shop semi-permanently

In time for Jewel Changi Airport opening.

April 17, 06:18 pm

First customer of Shake Shack S'pore arrived 4:30am at Jewel Changi Airport

Wao.

April 17, 05:40 pm

Unofficial quick count polls calling a Jokowi win, to remain Indonesian president for next 5 years

Early polls show Joko Widodo racking up a big lead.

April 17, 05:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close